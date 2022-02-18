Emotions flowed from the St. Anthony sideline once the clock struck zeros Friday night.
The Bulldogs had just captured the Class 1A regional championship by defeating Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City for the second time in three tries. St. Anthony won 61-57 to earn the program's sixth regional championship and first since 2019.
Head coach Aaron Rios won his first regional championship, as well. His previous two groups went 15-16 and 7-7 — in the truncated 2020-2021 campaign — making this title that much more special.
"When I started here with the crew that we had, we had one senior that probably played one minute the prior year and one junior that missed most of the season, so we had a young group," Rios said. "I'm so proud of this team for believing in our culture and the way that we want to play basketball.
"It all started back in the summer, and we got after it in November, and throughout the whole season, we've been grinding out to what you see on the floor; the product we gave."
St. Anthony improved to 22-9 with the victory, and after the game, Rios embraced his players, hugging and high-fiving each one as they achieved something that took them so long to earn.
"I'm extremely proud of what we've been able to accomplish," said senior Riley Guy, who finished with 13 points for the game. "It's been a tough past couple of years; it's been a lot of rebuilding, but we've finally been able to enjoy what we've been putting all the hard work in to, so it means a lot."
The Bulldogs didn't even play their best, either.
St. Anthony won two of the four quarters — the first and the third — while losing the second and tying the fourth.
The Bulldogs outscored the Bobcats by one in the opening period.
Riley Guy gave St. Anthony its first lead of the contest after nailing a corner 3 to make it 5-4.
CHBC's Madison Wojcik, though, responded with a three-point play at the other end that pushed the Bobcats ahead by two, 7-5, before the Bulldogs powered ahead by one, 8-7, after three free throws.
St. Anthony ended up going 5-of-10 at the charity stripe in the first quarter. Fearday went 3-of-6, while Abbi Hatton went 2-of-4, including one at the end of the period that gave her team the 16-15 advantage.
After a missed Guy 3-pointer, Hatton got in position and rebounded the ball before heading straight to the basket, where she drew a foul. Hatton made one of the two to equal the score at the end of the first.
However, that momentum wound up not carrying over all that much into the second, as the Bobcats answered by taking a one-point lead themselves into the break.
Madison Wojcik started the period with a basket to make it 17-16 before a Fearday free throw knotted the contest.
Then, with 4:29 to go, CHBC's Gracie Heckert made a long-range try to put the Bobcats ahead 20-19 before CHBC scored again to make it 22-19.
Grace Karolewicz then made it 22-21 on a layup before Maddie Kibler made a short jumper with 2:26 left to give the Bulldogs the lead right back, 23-22.
Karolewicz also added a layup at the end of the period to equal the 27-26 score at halftime.
Even though St. Anthony did get outscored in the second, the team itself didn't let that bother them, as they went on to outscore the Bobcats 19-14 in the third.
Fearday opened the second half by doing what she seemingly did all night — draw a whistle.
The junior would make one of her two free throws to tie the game at 27 before CHBC responded with a basket to go back on top 29-27.
Fearday, though, would score the next four points for the Bulldogs, starting with a mid-range jumper at the 5:40-mark, followed by a short jumper in the paint to make it 31-29.
Karolewciz would end the personal run for Fearday with a layup of her own that made it 33-29 with 4:53 left, before Wojcik answered with a rebound putback layup to cut the deficit to two, 33-31.
St. Anthony, though, just kept coming, highlighted by Fearday, who scored eight points in the period.
After the Wojcik basket, Fearday made another short jumper from the paint that put St. Anthony ahead 35-31 before CHBC scored the next five points to regain the lead once again, 36-35, with 3:21 left.
Karolewicz ended the surge from the Bobcats, though, with another layup that made it 37-36, before Lani Morrison beat her defender and made a layup off a backdoor cut to shift the lead back to CHBC.
St. Anthony would respond by going on a 6-0 run, though, to make it 43-38, before Macee Rodman made a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to two, 43-41.
Then, before the buzzer sounded, Stacie Vonderheide was a part of one of the most crucial sequences, as she rebounded a missed Guy 3-pointer and converted a layup to make it 45-41 just as time expired.
Vonderheide may have only finished with five points, but Rios knows that her value exceeded the points, especially in the second half.
"Huge second half on the defensive side of the ball. She also had key buckets at key times in the game, along with free throws," Rios said. "On the defensive side of the basketball, she was a stopper for us and made it difficult for Beecher City to do what they had to do, and she played big minutes."
Vonderheide's impactful second half wasn't the only bright spot to come of the final two frames, though.
Fearday led the team with 17 points, 12 of which came in the second, while Karolewicz was right behind her with 15 points, nine of which came during that time frame.
Karolewicz added that she felt nervous before the game but mentioned that she also tends to play better when that happens.
"I came in with a lot of nerves. Usually, the more nervous I am, the better I play, so tonight, I took it out onto the floor and gave it everything I got, whether this was my last game or whether I'd have more games after this," Karolewicz said. "I didn't care; I just played my hardest."
