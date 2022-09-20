One of the hottest volleyball teams in the state resides in Louisville.
The North Clay Lady Cardinals sit at 17-4 on the season and 4-0 in the National Trail Conference.
North Clay has won 14 of its last 15 matches — five of which came this past weekend at the Flora Tournament, where they defeated Clay City (25-20, 25-17), Cisne (25-17, 25-16), Dieterich (25-12, 25-15), Christ Our Rock Lutheran (25-14, 25-14), and Flora (25-14, 25-18) — and nine in a row following Monday’s drubbing of the Movin’ Maroons. North Clay won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-8.
“I think we did a great job of staying on top and coming at them hard,” Lady Cardinals’ head coach Megan Hance said. “We didn’t try to lay down and let them beat us. We kept playing hard, especially in that second set.”
Sophomore Kyia Cone and senior Maggie Ethridge had five kills each for North Clay. Senior Allison Czyzewski added four kills. Junior Miah Ballard had three kills. Sophomore Callie Johnson had two kills, and sophomore Sydney Kincaid had one kill.
Overall, Hance said she’s been pleased with how her hitters have seen the court recently.
“We’ve had a really good last couple of weeks with our hitting. We’ve got our timing down now, and we hit when it matters and tip when it matters,” Hance said. “We’ve done a good job deciding what to do and when to do it.”
It wasn’t just the hitting that caused problems for the Movin’ Maroons Tuesday night; serving also proved to be an issue.
North Clay finished with 13 aces.
Junior Camdyn Tappendorf had eight aces. Senior Rachela Sanzullo had two, and sophomore Matia Price had three.
“We’ve been working hard on spot-serving, figuring out where the open spots are, and making sure to put the ball there, so we work on that a lot, and they did a really good job executing,” Hance said.
In addition to the serving and strong attacking were two other areas where the Lady Cardinals also shined.
The first was on defense.
North Clay finished with 33 digs on the night. Ethridge had eight, Johnson had seven, Sanzullo had six, Ballard and Kincaid had four, Tappendorf had three, and Czyzewski had one.
The second was assists.
Tappendorf finished with 15 assists to move her season total to 286. That number is good for first in the National Trail Conference and 12th among Class 1A opponents, according to Hance.
