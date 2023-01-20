Lucy Fearday sat at 18 points as she headed to the free-throw line for two shots against Neoga eight days ago, history staring right at her.
Fearday needed to reach 19 points to pass Jaclyn Jansen as the all-time leading scorer in St. Anthony girls’ basketball history.
Despite missing those two free throws, Fearday did accomplish that goal after hitting a midrange jump shot from the elbow.
As Fearday ran back down to the other end of the floor to play defense, she cracked a smile as her teammates, friends, and family cheered her on.
Fearday currently sits with 1,483 points in her career. Jansen had 1,453.
“It meant a lot to break the all-time scoring record, but it meant more to do it as a Bulldog,” Fearday said. “I love being a part of the ‘Sisterhood.’”
Fearday finished that game against the Indians with 22 points.
St. Anthony also defeated Neoga — who were ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press rankings — by 40 points.
“It was a little bit of a rivalry game with how the end of the season went last year, but I love playing good teams like Neoga,” Fearday said. “We came out on fire with Stacie (Vondereheide) at the top of the press and stayed on the gas the whole game. It was a great team win.”
That win was only one of many Fearday has been a part of during her time in a St. Anthony jersey.
In the past two seasons, Fearday has helped lead the Bulldogs to the most wins in program history and their first regional championship since the 2018-2019 season, but she won’t ever take all the credit for her success and the accolades she earns.
A humble player, Fearday always gives credit to her teammates and coaching staff.
“Basketball is such a team sport, so there is no way I could have got the record without the humble, hardworking teammates I have this year,” Fearday said. “We’ve worked hard and have had some big victories as well as some tough defeats that have shaped us. Coach has prepared us well for every game we have played this season. We are taking the end of the season one game at a time, and I’m excited to see what the end of the season holds.”
Fearday currently averages 17.6 points per game on nearly 50 percent shooting from the floor (48.9 percent) through 24 games this season.
Her tireless work ethic has led her to this point, and head coach Aaron Rios is happy to be along for the ride.
“It’s been amazing to see Lucy progress year-from-year-from-year,” Rios said. “Lucy’s the type of person who, no matter what she’s doing and how she’s doing it, will always give it everything; for her to be a three-sport athlete and try and work at those things to get better and try to manage her time when you have 24 hours in a day (is impressive). Lucy will come to our practices and then stay afterward for 45 minutes to an hour and work on her skills. In the summer, she plays a lot of softball, but she takes the time, three-four days a week, if not more, to work on her shot. It’s been fantastic to coach her.
“I’ve had an opportunity in my career to work with kids that have gone on to Division-I programs, and Lucy, from a mentality standpoint, and a work ethic is right there at that level.”
Rios added her willingness and improved perimeter game as a reason for her success over those two years, as she is now a threat from all three levels on the court.
“When we sat down in the summer of her sophomore year going into her junior year, (Lucy) said she was thinking highly about playing college basketball, and she thought with her height, she needed to play outside more,” Rios said. “So, we worked on that in the summer, and we realized from a personnel standpoint that we would change some things and play her more inside, but she’s always had the ability.”
Altogether, all of that translates to a player at a height that she hopes has her reaching for something that the program has never been to before, one that the team opposite of her during her record-breaking performance achieved one season ago.
“Collectively, we are more focused on hanging a banner up in the Enlow Center,” Fearday said.
