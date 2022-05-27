Returning to the field after a 24-hour layoff due to rain can usually affect a team in some way.
That was not the case for Effingham in its 9-2 win over Charleston in a Class 3A regional semifinal at Evergreen Hollow Park Thursday.
After umpires called the game Wednesday due to a downpour at Centralia, all schools involved then decided to move the game to Effingham. The outcome wouldn’t matter, though.
The Hearts left the field at Centralia, leading 3-0, and didn’t look back.
“Hopefully, we’ve gotten hot at the right time,” head coach Curran McNeely said. “After what we got hit by yesterday, it just carried over; we just took what we did in the first inning and applied it to today’s game.”
Effingham scored three more runs in the bottom of the third to make it 6-0 before adding a seventh run in the fifth.
Gauge Massey started the bottom of the third with a walk. Jack Harper then singled, pushing Massey to third, before Harper eventually stole second base.
Quest Hull then followed that up with a two-run single to make it 5-0 before Joe Matteson drew a walk, and Hull scored after an RBI single by Camden Raddatz to make the score after three.
Hull then started the bottom of the fifth with a single before Matteson drew a walk, and Raddatz added another single to load the bases.
Then after back-to-back outs and the bases still loaded, Kaiden Nichols would draw a bases-loaded walk to make it 7-0 before Massey lined out to end the inning.
Charleston then scored twice in the top of the sixth before Effingham answered with two more in the bottom of the frame to make the final.
Harper led the Hearts with four hits, while Hull and Raddatz each had three hits.
Hull also pitched for Effingham, getting the nod after Josh McDevitt started the first inning Wednesday.
McNeely added that it was hard to figure out his pitching staff after a rain delay.
“That was the big question mark. Josh is like a top-fuel dragster; he runs his race, comes off, and needs time,” McNeely said. “He only threw 22 pitches, I believe, but he needs time. His body can’t recover that fast, but it was nice to have Quest, and he did a really good job for us today.”
Hull answered the call, though, allowing three hits, no earned runs, and one walk with nine strikeouts.
“He’s been excellent, and he’s a kid that struggled a little bit early. We asked him to be in the leadoff spot, and he’s finally slid in and solidified himself in the five-hole, and he looks a lot more comfortable where he’s at,” McNeely said.
Effingham now advances to a Class 3A regional final against ninth-seeded Mattoon — which upset No. 1-seeded Marion — at Centralia today at 11 a.m.
Effingham hasn’t won a regional championship since 2019 when they made it to super-sectionals under Chris Fleener. The Hearts were 26-10 that season.
Overall, advancing this far into the season is one of the three goals that McNeely wants his team to aim for each year; a win for him would be icing on top of the cake.
“It’s huge, for me, in Year 3, to possibly have an opportunity to get one early; many coaches don’t get that opportunity, but it’s all about those guys and how hard they’ve worked,” McNeely said.
