EFFINGHAM — Quiet confidence.
That’s what Tony Kreke said his St. Anthony baseball team’s motto is this year; the Bulldogs had just that on Tuesday night in their 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Tolono (Unity) at Evergreen Hollow Park, too.
After St. Anthony tied the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Rockets quickly unknotted the game in the top of the sixth after a two-run home run by junior Brock Suding that gave Tolono (Unity) a 3-1 advantage.
St. Anthony didn’t waver from the game plan, though.
They kept with it and it paid off.
Following back-to-back scoreless frames in the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh, the Bulldogs didn’t waste their last opportunity.
Ryan Schmidt started the frame with a single. Beau Adams then followed with a single of his own and a third-straight single, this off the bat of Eli Levitt, scored Schmidt to cut the deficit to one run, 3-2.
Brock Fearday then worked a walk to load the bases before Connor Roepke was hit by a pitch on the first offering from senior Dylan Moore to tie the game and bring up freshman Aiden Lauritzen.
The moment wasn’t too big for the left fielder, though.
After taking two-straight strikes, Lauritzen barrelled the third pitch he saw, scoring Levitt before getting bombarded by his teammates.
“Bases-loaded, one out; I was just trying to put it in play,” Lauritzen said. “If I put it in play, he would likely score.”
“They’re competitors and they have that competitive spirit and in today’s game, you need that,” Kreke added. “Before that last inning, I told them that all we needed was a ‘chip and a chair.’ They put together good at-bats and I thought we had good at-bats all game.
“There’s a lot of things that I don’t have to tell them. They go about it the right way.”
St. Anthony improved to 15-2 with the win and have now won 11-straight baseball games.
The Bulldogs finished with eight hits against the Rockets. Levitt was the only player with multiple hits — finishing with two.
Brock Jansen was also a plus for Kreke.
Jansen pitched the whole game for St. Anthony and allowed three hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk with nine strikeouts.
“What a heck of a game there — way to compete,” said Kreke of Jansen. “He was able to command the strike zone and they were really out in front.”
The Bulldogs continue their season on Friday at Springfield (Sacred-Heart Griffin). That game starts at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.