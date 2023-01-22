For the second-straight season, the large National Trail Conference Tournament traveling trophy ended with Neoga players lifting it over their heads.
The Indians (23-3) defeated St. Anthony in overtime, 58-50. It was the second-straight year in which Neoga also needed more than the regulated 32 minutes to win the championship.
"We just like to keep it interesting for everybody," junior Haylee Campbell said. "Everyone that came paid the money to get in, so we'll give them a little extra show."
This time around, though, the show only lasted one overtime period instead of two.
Neoga outscored the Bulldogs (20-5), 8-0, in the final frame to seal the win.
"I think it will put us on an even bigger run than we've been on before," senior Sydney Hakman said. "We needed this win because it will help our team."
Both teams were tied at 13 after the first quarter before St. Anthony took a one-point lead, 28-27, into halftime.
Lucy Fearday started the game with a layup before Sydney Richards added one herself.
Fearday followed by knocking down a 3-pointer before Richards responded with a midrange jumper with 4:42 remaining.
Campbell then rebounded a missed Allison Sampson 3-pointer and converted a layup with 4:08 left to give the Indians their first lead, 6-5, but freshman Nancy Ruholl quickly gave the Bulldogs the lead right back after splashing a 3-pointer with 2:50 left to make it 8-6.
A Brynn Richards layup then tied the game at eight with 2:29 left before she drew a foul while converting another layup and headed to the line for a 3-point play opportunity. However, Brynn missed her ensuing free throw to leave the score at 10-8 in favor of the No. 1 seed.
St. Anthony then cut the lead to one, 10-9, before Sydney Richards hit a 3-pointer with 1:07 left, pushing the margin to four, 13-9.
The Bulldogs then went on a 4-0 run to close the frame.
Neoga would then open the second quarter with a Campbell putback to unbreak the tie.
The Indians would eventually grow their lead to six points, 23-17, after another Campbell putback before Addi Nuxoll responded with a putback of her own to make it 23-19.
Ruholl then banked in a mid-range shot with 2:57 left that tied the game at 23 before a 3-pointer from Adysen Rios with 44.6 seconds left game gave St. Anthony a 26-25 advantage.
Campbell then responded with a mid-range shot with 7.5 seconds left that gave Neoga a 27-26 lead, but the Bulldogs closed the half with a Fearday midrange jumper that made the halftime tally.
The Indians then went on to outscore St. Anthony, 23-22, in the second half. They led with under one minute to go before an Anna Faber midrange jumper tied the game with 37 seconds left. That shot was Faber's only two points of the game.
Campbell then opened the overtime period by making one of her two foul shots and converting a layup to make it 53-50 with 3:14 remaining.
Neoga then forced the Bulldogs to commit a costly turnover with 2:49 left, but St. Anthony got the ball right back after Campbell committed a foul on Lucy Fearday.
Fearday would miss the front end of her one-and-one opportunity, leaving the score the same.
Overall, the Bulldogs ended the game struggling from the charity stripe. They shot 46 percent (6-of-13).
Fearday was 1-of-4 at the line and finished with 12 points. Nancy Ruholl was a perfect 2-of-2 and finished with a team-best 20, and Addi Nuxoll was 3-of-5 and finished with five.
Meanwhile, Stacie Vonderheide ended the game with six points, and Adysen Rios joined Nuxoll with five.
As for the Indians, Sydney Richards finished with 26 points and was named the NTC Tournament Most Valuable Player.
"The kids love her. Everybody loves her," said Romack of Richards. "She's a good kid and can do anything on the floor. She's a legit 6-foot tall, can handle the ball, can rebound, can play in the post, can shoot the three, and is a huge team leader for us. When she gets fired up, we get fired up; we follow in her footsteps."
Allison Sampson also made the all-tournament team. She finished with 12 points on the night, highlighted by making a 3-pointer from the corner in the fourth quarter and then sinking a pair of free throws that gave the Indians the lead with under one minute left in regulation.
Sampson was in awe after hearing her name called on the team.
"I don't know; I've never got something like this," Sampson said. "It's such an honor."
"She was huge," said Romack when talking about Sampson. "It was so exciting to see her face when she got called for the all-tournament team. She's a kid who comes in, plays hard, and knows and accepts her role. She's not used to always being in the spotlight."
Haylee Campbell joined Richards and Sampson on the all-tournament team, as well. She finished with 11 points.
As for the rest of the team, Fearday, Ruholl, and Vonderheide represented St. Anthony. Ella Kinkelaar represented Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg. Gracie Heckert represented Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City. Lexi Seabugh and Laney Baldridge represented Brownstown-St. Elmo. Miah Ballard represented North Clay, and Brooklyn Garrett represented South Central.
