Becoming a record-holder was never in the back of Ivy Ayers’ mind.
When Ayers began her high school career at Cumberland in 2018, she said her only focus was on winning. What she didn’t know, though, was that she would make history while enjoying it.
Ayers moved ahead of Claire Guyon — who graduated in 2017 — as the all-time leader in digs with 1,153. Guyon finished with 1,125 digs.
“It was exciting,” Cumberland head coach Kylee Booth said. “She’s worked hard to get that record, and I knew that it was questionable at a point this season because of the fact that we only had 14 games last year, but through hard work and determination, she was still able to break the record, which was a huge accomplishment.”
Ayers broke the record against Woodlawn in a semifinal of the Class 1A Wayne City Sectionals on Nov. 1. She had 25 digs in that match.
Overall, Ayers’ senior year proved to be her best. She finished with 409 digs, a career-high, doing it all with a smile on her face throughout.
“Volleyball’s fun, and I want everybody to be excited when they’re playing volleyball,” said Ayers on her personality. “It’s a fun sport; I love the sport, and I love my teammates.”
That attitude resonated with the team, too.
The Lady Pirates finished with a 29-8 record, winning the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament championship for the first time since 2004, with their anchor in the back row being one of the main reasons for that success.
Typically, defenders don’t always get the headlines or the publicity, but Booth knows that her team wouldn’t be as successful without the steady presence of Ayers in the back row each night.
“Defense is what allows you to get the big swings, and without defense, without having good passes, either on serve-receive or on defense, you can’t run the offense,” Booth said. “Our hitters wouldn’t have had the success this year without having a good defense, and she was the backbone to that, running our serve-receive, determining which direction we were going, and communicating with the blockers.”
Ayers is one of five Cumberland players to graduate in the spring, leaving a void Booth said will be hard to replace.
“Anytime you lose seniors, it’s really hard to replace them,” Booth said. “Not only their skills on the court, because they have more experience, but also replace the attitudes and the work ethic and some of that. Ivy will be missed on passing and on defense; her communication is going to be missed quite a bit.”
Ayers said that she plans on playing in college but does not know the school.
