Two golf courses near Lake Sara add to the recreational opportunities in the Effingham area.
Fore Way Golf Course has been in business since 1999. The nine-hole course covers 70 acres.
"We're a family friendly course with some easy and some more difficult holes," said the owner, Bill Schmidt. "We have great greens and it doesn't take long to do a round."
Many out-of-town golfers learn online about the course at 16041 County Rd 1000 E., although most of the people who visit are local. Their season runs from March 1 until the end of November – but that all depends on Mother Nature.
The course has a small room for people to socialize, gaming machines, a driving range, and concessions.
"You gotta love the sport and the people running the course have to make it enjoyable," Schmidt said.
David Lustig of Effingham was on the course at Fore Way recently with some friends. He said that they enjoy their time outdoors and enjoy the weather.
"This is a family event that we can do at any age or any skill," he said.
David and Joanne Dow were also enjoying some time on the green recently at Fore Way. They said that they golf every other day.
"The Country Club has the best course," he said. "This course is great to play as well, though, and the owners try to keep the greens in good shape and they are very good to work with and friendly."
Cardinal Golf Course is the only public 18-hole golf course in Effingham County. It has a fully stocked pro shop and driving range facilities. Just minutes from Effingham at 15737 N Beach Road, it's owned by Dick Kabbes and Jerry Moon.
Kyle and Norma Roderick were at Cardinal recently. They've been playing the course all summer. They usually visit three times a month.
"This is an enjoyable course," Kyle Roderick said. "They are very competitive in terms of what they offer and the course is a nice course close to home."
Brayden Poland and Swayde Sanders were also golfing recently at Cardinal. They said that they play mainly there and at Fore Way Golf Course. The two golfers agreed that their favorite course is Cardinal.
"The course is very well kept," Poland said. "The fairways are short and not patchy."
