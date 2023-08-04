EFFINGHAM — Though the St. Anthony softball team has been doing nothing but winning for the last three years, it isn’t always a business-like mentality on the north side of town.
Players can be seen dancing in the dugout and heard cheering on their teammates with loud and clever chants that echo across any diamond.
Overall, this is everything that head coach Makayla Taylor envisioned in a program.
“You have to have that. Bringing that energy is so huge and I’ve brought that since Day 1,” Taylor said. “When you enter any program, you want to start your storybook of what you want it to be. I always wanted it to be very fun, but at the same time, I wanted them to win and succeed. I tried to find ways every single day to have enjoyment around them but still have them learn things outside of softball and bring that into our practices.
“I think that’s what we have built these past four years — this culture of keeping things fun and light but still working hard.”
That hard work has paid off, too.
Taylor just finished helping the Bulldogs capture another 20-win season and place third at the Class 2A State Final Tournament. It was the second time in three years that St. Anthony had advanced to Peoria under her watch.
Taylor is now 72-18 in her three full years.
With that success, Taylor has earned the Effingham Daily News Softball Coach of the Year for the second-straight season.
Taylor discussed her coaching methods and this past season in general, which proved to be the most interesting for her.
LISTENING AND LEARNING
Taylor has been fortunate enough to be around coaches her whole life. She played collegiately at Parkland College and then at the University of Illinois Springfield and said she’s taken bits and pieces from everyone she’s learned from at every stop.
“It’s one big melting pot of everything I’ve learned from previous coaches, previous people in my life and mentors that I’ve had,” Taylor said.
“My dad is a huge part of that, but you learn so many things and you bring it together, melt it into what you want.”
However, her coaching style goes far beyond the ranks she’s played at.
Taylor has attended a pair of coaching clinics in each of the past two years and has learned from some of the best coaches that college softball has to offer.
This year, Taylor said coaches from Missouri and Florida State were the spotlights for her.
“It’s so cool taking a little (from them) piece-by-piece,” Taylor said. “It’s just learning from those drills and bringing that to practice; sometimes, practice can stagnate, so you want to develop new ideas and keep them fresh and involved. We go to these coaching clinics to get new ideas.”
The team’s motto, “GATE,” also came from the clinic she attended. Florida State was the team that coined the phrase.
“It means ‘Give your all to the team every day.’ I ran with that and it’s a good reminder that I may not be having the best day, but for the next hour, I will give it all at practice and games.”
COACHING THROUGH ADVERSITY
There aren’t many coaches who don’t encounter problems along the way.
Taylor is no different.
Before the softball season began, Taylor’s team dealt with the injury to Maddie Kibler, the starting catcher for the past two years, for the entirety of her junior campaign.
That left players having to move around.
“I started at the beginning of the year, saying there was going to be a lot of rotations and I want to give people a feel for this position, that position because I don’t want to make up my mind the first game,” Taylor said.
“They did a great job this year, adapting to where I had put them and Hailey (Niebrugge) did a great job behind the plate. The same with Anna (Faber); we’ve always had her in the outfield and we had her in the infield and she was so comfortable there.”
Taylor went on to discuss Faber further.
“I looked back two years ago and she ended up being our flex player,” Taylor said. “We had Alexis (Stephens) hitting for her and that motivated her for the next two years. I think that has been so amazing to see because from last year to this year, she jumped 100 points in her batting average and that’s insane. She’s the most improved player I’ve seen in a long time.”
Faber is continuing her softball career at Kankakee Community College.
She noted Taylor as a reason for that.
“She means a lot to me. She’s part of the reason why I’m going to college for softball and she really helped me with my hitting and was always there, encouraging,” Faber said.
RIVALRY RENEWED
In each of the past two years, St. Anthony and Tolono (Unity) have squared off once in the regular season and once in the postseason.
The Rockets won both meetings in 2022. The Bulldogs made sure that Unity had no fuel in the rocket ship in 2023.
“I think Tolono has turned into a rivalry for us. We had some unfinished business from last year when they beat us and I think they had that in the back of their head this year,” Taylor said. Having all the reporters (predict the outcome) got under their skin. You got to find ways to get motivated and that motivated them.”
Playing on a turf field also helped for future contests.
St. Anthony played on the same surface for their super-sectional and then two more times at the state tournament.
“Everyone is skeptical about turf; we don’t play on it all year and once you get into the postseason, that’s all you see,” Taylor said. “It always makes you a little bit questionable, but it’s nice because, with the postseason, they’re starting to find teams with turf.”
THEY’RE NOT DONE
When asked if Peoria is becoming almost like a second home to Taylor, her response was simple.
“A little bit,” she chuckled.
Though Taylor is losing a group of seniors that have changed the dynamic of the program, she still believes that there is more left on the table — more games to be won.
“Having a second-place and a third-place trophy is phenomenal and I still feel like we’re not done yet,” Taylor said. “The girls I’ve coached at St. Anthony have built St. Anthony into a softball school. I hope the younger girls watch them by seeing their success and want the same thing and want them to work hard to have that feeling to get to state because it’s such a cool feeling.
“It gives me goosebumps thinking about it.”
The most notable returners are a strong junior class, who now have three years of varsity and big game experience.
Could this group end their illustrious careers with a third state trophy? One that says “State Champions” embroidered at the bottom?
Taylor said there wouldn’t be any words to describe that feeling.
“That would be huge. There wouldn’t be any words and I don’t know what I would say if that happened,” she said. “It’s always the thought and you have to keep manifesting it, believing you can.”
FAMILY FIRST
“Family. Over. Everything.”
Taylor said that she wrote that quite often in high school but didn’t necessarily get quite the reception to what it meant.
“When I was in high school, I always wrote ‘F.O.E.’ on everything and everyone was like, ‘That doesn’t make sense,’ and I was like, ‘Family. Over. Everything.’ That’s how I played,” Taylor said. “Every girl I played with they were my family and I even brought it into my college aspect. You have to treat them as family and as your group.”
That same message stays with her today.
Taylor’s family does mean more to her than words can express.
“I can’t thank my family enough,” Taylor said. “I can’t tell you enough how much we strategize as a family after we go home after a game after practice. I even have my mom involved, but it’s cool to see because my family is such a sports family that they’re willing to help with whatever it may be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.