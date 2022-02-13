Teutopolis’ Tia Probst signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her softball career at Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois, on Tuesday morning.
“I chose Parkland because as soon as I went there, the family aspect and the connection I made with the players and the coaches, I loved it right away,” Probst said. “I also love how they have a great academic and athletic program.”
Probst joins a program that has been a frequent visitor to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Tournament over the years.
The Cobras boast three national runner-up finishes, a third-place, fourth-place, fifth-place, sixth-place, and nine-place finish, and an elite eight appearance in 2021.
“I know their success through past years, and I wanted to be an addition to that; hopefully be a part of that success in the future,” Probst said.
Overall, Parkland head coach Kristi Paulson loves what Probst brings to the program as a whole.
“With Tia, we noticed her leadership skills on the field and off the field and just getting to know her personality,” Paulson said. “She’s a perfect culture fit for us in what we’re looking for in an athlete and a person. I think she’ll make an impact on the field.”
Unfortunately, Probst won’t play for the Lady Shoes this upcoming season after suffering an injury during the offseason.
However, even though she won’t be performing on the field, she said that she still looks forward to learning more about the game from a different capacity.
“I performed physically for all these years, and I put the mental aspect aside. Pitching is a big, mental game, but I think now, by sitting and watching for my last high school season, I will be able to focus on my mental attitude to the team and be a leader,” Probst said.
