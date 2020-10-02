Teutopolis’ number 1 doubles team in Macy Probst and Isabella Hemmen showed the Apollo Conference who’s the boss. Probst and Hemmen dispatched Mattoon’s Emily Stortzum and Tess Huene, who were state qualifiers last year, 6-1, 6-2.
“I think we just got on top first,” Probst said. “I think most of the time we start out doing our game on offense. We like to get it going, fire it up, and hit a good shot. We get going right away.”
Probst started service for the Shoes and capturing all four points as Hemmen hit a return from the net cross court giving them a 1-0 lead.
Mattoon’s duo Of Stortzum and Huene didn’t back down and capture their point 1-1.
Hemmen, not to be outdone by her partner, swept her points giving the Shoes a 2-1 set lead. The Shoes capitalizing on Mattoon’s service errors stole the Green Waves point, taking a 3-1 advantage.
Teutopolis coach Alli Vogt said she talked with her duo before the match to ensure they had a fast start.
“I had a conversation with them before the match,” Vogt said. “We started off with a bye today. The girls started a little bit slower than they can. So we had a conversation about getting going, focusing on their serve. We had some troubles with our serves in the first match.”
Probst and Hemmen continued by winning the next set 4-1 before Mattoon’s serve failed them.
Huene serving, inexplicably gave up two points on service errors giving the Teutopolis pair a 5-1 set lead.
“I feel like when they (Mattoon) had those service errors we capitalized on those. Even on those points, all of those were in our favor,’ coach Alli Vogt said.
After a Hemmen service error pushing the score to deuce in the sixth point, Teutopolis eventually won the point and captured the first set 6-1.
Teutopolis’ net play was relentless by Hemmen, not to be outdone, Probst returned an overhand smash giving the Shoes a 2-0 lead in the second set, one they wouldn’t relinquish en route to their first and perhaps only Apollo Conference doubles championship.
Hemmen said she tried to anticipate where Stortzum and Huene were going to play the ball.
“I had to move my feet, I had to be ahead of them. I had to know where to hit it and where to hit it next.”
For Probst, whose teammates pranked her by hiding her first place plaque when she stepped away, said it was fun and unique experience.
“It feels great. It’s kinda cool playing in the Apollo Conference. We didn’t have many tournaments this year so playing this was really fun,” Probst said. “It’ll be cool being the only ones (from Teutopolis) to win it – ever again.”
Vogt reminded the girls after the match to enjoy the tournament and what it’s providing.
“Something I’ve been telling and stressing to the girls is especially in this tournament, there are lot of experiences and opportunities that the girls look forward to like the Edwardsville tournament, one in Champaign, that’s been canceled this year. This is a new and unique opportunity for us. I really am hoping they’re enjoying the weekend and I know those plaques are evidence that it’s going well for us so far.”
For Effingham tennis coach Erik Williamson he was pleased with the teams performance and hopes a couple of the long matches don’t carry over to Saturday.
We did a really solid job. I knew that we had our work cut out for us. For us to get into two championships is great,” Williamson said. It stinks that we came up short in those, but everybody played top notch for us. It’s a good solid day of tennis. Hopefully look of continuation of today and not letting these hard fought matches get the best of them mentally.”
No.1 Doubles
Probst/I. Hemmen(Teutopolis) defeated Wendling/Kull (EHS) 6-3, 6-1
Wendling/Kull were defeated bt Fried/Clements 6-1, 7-5 third place
Probst/I. Hemmen defeated Storzum/Huene 6-1, 6-2 Championship
No. 2 Doubles
Koester/Will(Teutopolis) defeated Brunner/Mallory(MtZ) 6-2, 6-2
Arend/Mapes(EHS) defeated Amaya/Long (CHS) 6-0, 6-0
Arend/Mapes defeated Overmyer/Davis(Mat) 7-5, 6-4
Koester/Will defeated Arend/Mapes 6-4, 6-4 champioship
No. 3 Doubles
Woomer/Kroenlein(EHS) defeated Schnipple/Schoeder(MtZ) 6-3, 6-1
Hoene/O. Hemmen defeated Mayhall/Cox (Cha) 6-1, 6-3
Hoene/O. Hemmen defeated Woomer/Kroenlein 6-2, 6-0 championship
Overall
Teutopolis – 21
Effingham – 13
Mattoon – 13
Mahomet-Seymour – 8
Mt. Zion – 5
Charleston – 4
Lincoln – 2
