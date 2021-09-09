Much of the talk surrounds the singles play of Teutopolis’ tennis squad, but the duo of Macy Probst and Isabella Hemmen also deserve their recognition.
The duo aims to repeat as state qualifiers and move on to state this season, unlike last, when there was no state tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Yet, even with their goals set high, Thursday proved to be no easy test.
Probst and Hemmen met their match against Effingham’s Lydia Kuhl and Alia Woomer, who came out aggressive from the opening serve, challenging the pair in the Shoes’ 7-5, 6-2 win.
From the get-go, Kuhl and Woomer pressed Probst and Hemmen at the net, taking them off-guard as a result.
“I think that’s why they started off a little slow today,” Teutopolis girls tennis coach Alli Deters said. “They weren’t used to always being the ones attacked. They’re the ones so eager to attack, and that caught them off-guard. I definitely had to talk to them about being ready for the ball to come back. Both girls on the Effingham team were going for everything. They were hitting some great balls back that I think Isabelle and Macy thought were winners.”
Probst added that they weren’t expecting Kuhl and Woomer to be as aggressive as they were.
“I think they came at us, and we weren’t really expecting it,” Probst said. “Usually, we come at teams first. When we get put on defense, we don’t play very well.”
Even though the duo of Kuhl and Woomer were aggressive, Hemmen didn’t think nerves were the issue.
“We started off a little slow,” Hemmen said. “I didn’t think we were nervous. We kicked it in gear and figured out what we needed to do.”
Despite the challenge, Deters reminded the pair about staying aggressive, which the duo relayed on the court.
Probst and Hemmen won the second, with Hemmen propelling the team and erupting with emotion at the net after clinching the match.
“We talked a lot about aggressiveness and making the first move because when you get in the rhythm of a point, it’s sometimes hard to overcome what they’re throwing at you,” Deters said. “Trying to be aggressive and make the first move is something they started to do more of in the second set, and I think the second set looked the way it did.”
RESULTS
Singles
1 Macy Probst d. Lydia Kuhl 6-3, 6-4
2 Grace Hoene d. Eden Wendling 6-4, 6-0
3 Isabelle Hemmen d. Madison Mapes 6-1, 6-1
4 Lexi Will d. Aila Woomer 6-3, 6-1
5 Olivia Hemmen d. Izzy Volpi 6-2, 6-0
6 Julian Hemmen d. Grace Kroenlein 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
1 Probst/I. Hemmen d. Kuhl/Woomer 7-5, 6-2
2 Will O. Hemmen d. Wendling/Grace Kroenlein 6-1,6-4
3 Hoene/Kacie Habing d Mapes/Volpi 6-4, 3-6 (10-4)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.