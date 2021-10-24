They can now call themselves history makers, and on Sunday, Teutopolis seniors Macy Probst and Isabelle Hemmen, along with their teammates and coaches, were treated as such.
Probst and Hemmen finished fifth at the Class 1A state tennis tournament over the weekend in Chicagoland by defeating Oak Park Fenwick’s Trinity Hardin and Megan Trifilio, 6-1, 6-4, for the best finish for any Lady Shoes’ individual or duo in the program’s history.
“It was super exciting,” said Hemmen on her and Probst’s finish. “The competition up there is a different level than around here.”
After losing to Chicago University’s Emilee Pak and Sophia Pak, 6-1, 7-5, in a championship quarterfinal match Friday morning, Probst and Hemmen went on to defeat Oak Park Fenwick’s Rachel Abraham and Maeve Paris, 6-0, 6-3, in the consolation quarterfinals and then Wauconda’s Sophia Esquivel and Megan Hackman in the consolation semifinals, 6-2, 6-2, to set-up the fifth-place contest. Every consolation match was on Saturday.
Upon their return, the town of Teutopolis gathered together to celebrate their accomplishment. Residents lined downtown while the team – sitting on the top of a fire truck – greeted everyone.
Probst said, “I thought it was fun to see everybody who watches tennis and follows and supports us. I thought that was cool.”
Lady Shoes’ head coach Allison Vogt also commented, “It means so much to the girls, to the rest of the staff and me, and the town. The turnout today proved that. I’m really happy that everybody came out to watch and support them on the fire truck ride and to welcome them home; help them know just how much that new record means to the town.”
