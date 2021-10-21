Macy Probst and Isabelle Hemmen advanced to the Class 1A Championship Quarterfinals Thursday.
The Teutopolis duo defeated LaSalle’s Catherine Engels and Ava Lannen in the first round 6-1, 6-1. Then, they eased past Crystal Lake’s Aleena Ciezak and Kelsey Collins in the second round 6-0, 6-0.
Finally, to end their day, they bested Danville’s Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne 6-0, 6-2 to remain undefeated on the season. Probst and Hemmen now stand at 27-0, ahead of tomorrow’s matchup against top-seeded Emilee Pak and Sophie Baker from Chicago (University).
Pak and Baker defeated Mt. Carmel’s Camryn Strine and Maleah Armstrong in the first round 6-0, 6-0. Then, in the second round, they defeated Elmhurst’s Maddie Drye and Miliana Martens 6-0, 6-1, before sweeping Arlington Height’s Allison Jodoin and Meredith Garcia in the third round 6-0, 6-0.
The Chicago (University) duo earned the top draw for a reason. At 15-1 on the year, the only blemish for the twosome was against New Trier’s Keri Rotenberg and Keira Botjer in their third match of the year.
As for other local competitors, the Lady Shoes’ Lexi Will and Olivia Hemmen lost both of their matches.
In their first match, the duo fell to Troy Triad’s Karen Speer and Sami Hartoin 7-5, 7-5. Then, they lost to Wheaton St. Francis’ Elen Ryson and Maddie Hoden in the first round of the consolation bracket 6-2, 6-0.
Will and Olivia Hemmen finish their seasons with a 20-8 doubles record.
Effingham senior Lydia Kull and junior Aila Woomer lost to Dunlap’s Shikha Agarwal and Mary Meghrian in the first round 6-1, 6-1, before losing to Chicago Wheaton Academy’s Audery Liftin and Jillian Paulson in the first round of the consolation bracket 7-5, 6-2.
The duo concludes their season with a 14-11 record.
Meanwhile, in singles matches, Teutopolis’ Grace Hoene finished her season at 23-4 after falling to St. Thomas More’s Maddy Swisher in the first round 6-3, 6-1, and Mundelein’s Alex Monroe in the first round of the consolation bracket 6-4, 7-5, while St. Anthony’s Emily Kowalke finished her first day 3-1.
Kowalke lost her opening match to Wolcott’s Brooklyn Siegel 6-1, 6-1 before defeating Mascoutah’s Amelia Hardimon in the first round of the consolation bracket 6-0, 6-1. She then defeated Flora’s Madison Eastin 6-3, 6-2 in the second round, and Chatham Glenwood’s Lily Randolph in the third round 6-0, 6-1.
The Bulldogs sophomore will face Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Agnes Cross in the fourth round today at Fremd High School.
