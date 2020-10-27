Late Tuesday afternoon, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced updated guidelines for sports; moving basketball from a medium risk sport to a high risk sport.
“It’s just disheartening,” said Teutopolis boys basketball head coach Chet Reeder. “I’m disappointed in the people in charge of our state and the people in charge of our association. They pulled the rug out from underneath us today. They gave us these contact days and kept giving us this false sense of hope. It’s disappointing that these kids keep getting let down. They’ve done everything they’ve been asked to and followed every guideline they were asked to with the understanding that we would move along.”
However, Pritzker insists nothing is cancelled as of yet.
“As with sports in the fall, nothing is ‘cancelled,’ just put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic,” Pritzker said in a news release. “We adapt as we learn. That has been our mantra throughout this pandemic, and as is true in every other facet of life, we know this virus is of most concern when people are indoors with high contact, especially in vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing – like in wrestling, hockey and basketball.”
With basketball now being classified as a high-risk sport, it falls into level 1, allowing only no-contact practices and training. Before the announcement, basketball was considered level 2, allowing for intra-team scrimmages with parental consent from minors.
“I didn’t want this to happen, but I was kind of expecting it,” said Altamont head coach John Niebrugge. “We’re going to keep preparing and doing the non-contact stuff. I’ve told the other coaches, for a basketball coach, a month and a half is right around the corner. We can’t just roll a ball out there and be ready. For them to not give us anything until now and for it to still be on hold, it’s kind of just delaying the inevitable. I don’t see it being much of a season if any.
One thing that wasn’t laid out in the new guidelines is any types of dates as to when basketball coaches and players alike can get an idea of when the IDPH and Gov. Pritzker could reexamine the topic.
“It’s disappointing and unfortunate that it’s another setback to our potential ability to play basketball this winter,” said St. Anthony boys head coach Cody Rincker. “Overall it’s very disappointing and discouraging at this point. The hard part is the uncertainty and the unknown.”
Coaches mentioned that they were holding out some hope in regards to the Illinois High School Association’s scheduled Board of Directors meeting Wednesday, but based on Executive Director Craig Anderson’s statement on the matter, it doesn’t sound like there’s a plan to combat Pritzker and the IDPH’s decision.
The IHSA states they presented options to allow basketball to be played, citing what surrounding states have in place, but Pritzker and the IDPH did the same, citing New York and Massachusetts as states who have taken similar measures to the updated guidelines.
“About 15 minutes prior to Governor Pritzker’s press conference today, we were alerted that the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has elevated the sport of basketball from a medium risk level to a high risk level,” Anderson said. “We remain considerate of the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in our state. However, in our meeting with IDPH on Friday (October 23), we felt that we presented multiple options that would allow for basketball to be conducted safely by IHSA schools this winter, many of which are being utilized in neighboring states who plan to play high school basketball.
“Despite that setback, there is some positive news, as IDPH accepted the IHSA’s mitigations related to other sports, including cheerleading and dance, allowing them to move from a medium risk level to a low risk level. We will hold our special Board of Directors meeting on October 28 as scheduled, where our Board will provide direction on the other winter sports, as well as discuss the IHSA sports schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”
“It’s disappointing,” Reeder said. “They seem to not be standing up for our kids. Every state around us is going to be playing basketball, just like every state around us is playing football. We continue to let our kids suffer.”
“Other states are playing and Illinois is not,” Niebrugge said. “It’s all in the hands of the IHSA. “They messed up when they gave all of the power to the governor and the health department. Now that it’s in the government’s hands, they’re going to be as safe as possible. It’s a good thing to want to be safe, but some of these boys need some sort of release.”
In the meantime, coaches are going to do what they can within the new guidelines to be ready in case there is a turn of events and basketball can be played at some point. However, informing the athletes of the decision will not be an easy task by the coaches.
“We’re going to continue to do what we can and try to keep ourselves as ready as we can to get that positive phone call or press release that says we can play,” Rincker said. “I think you just be honest with them. Kids can handle the honest truth. If you sugar coat it, you set them up for failure. That’s not the right way to go about it either way.”
“I really don’t know what to say to them,” Reeder said. “They’ve done everything that we’ve asked and that the state has asked. I can’t imagine what they’re going through, what the seniors are going through. We’ve got open gym in the morning and it’ll probably be a pretty somber atmosphere.”
Peter Hancock of Capitol News Illinois contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.