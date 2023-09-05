EFFINGHAM — Below are scores that were sent late or omitted from the Monday edition of the Daily News.
GIRLS TENNIS
Teutopolis 6, Normal (University) 3
Teutopolis defeated Normal (University) at the Heather Bradshaw Memorial at Edwardsville High on Saturday, 6-3.
In singles matches, Anna Probst (T) beat Haley Martin (NU) 6-4, 6-2. Julian Hemmen (T) fell to Risha Patel (NU) 4-8. Abbie Lee (T) beat Emma Eovaldi (NU) 5-7, 6-4, 10-7. Olivia Hemmen (T) fell to Alison Storm (NU) 5-7, 6-0, 3-10. Jada Buehnerkemper (T) beat Sanvi Nadiger (NU) 6-3, 6-4 and Kelsey Niemerg (T) beat Jiya Viyas (NU) 6-4, 6-4.
In doubles matches, Probst and Olivia Hemmen beat Martin and Molly Gardner (NU) 8-4. Buehnerkemper and Ella Wermert (T) fell to Patel and Eovaldi 4-8 and Julian Hemmen and Adi Davidson (T) beat Mia Trudo and Storm (NU) 8-4.
Teutopolis 9, Morton 0
Teutopolis defeated Morton at the Heather Bradshaw Memorial at Edwardsville High on Saturday, 9-0.
In singles matches, Anna Probst (T) beat Chloe Kendall (M) 6-2, 4-6, 10-1. Julian Hemmen (T) beat Raegan Knepp (M) 6-4, 6-2. Abbie Lee (T) beat Halle Stephens (M) 6-2, 6-0. Olivia Hemmen (T) beat Lauren Kottabi (M) 6-3, 6-0. Jada Buehnerkemper (T) beat Katy Carter (M) 6-0, 6-4 and Kelsey Niemerg (T) beat Hayley Martin (M) 6-2, 6-3.
In doubles matches, Probst and Olivia Hemmen beat Knepp and Kottabi 8-0. Buenerkemper and Ella Wermert (T) beat Kendall and Stephens 8-3 and Julian Hemmen and Adi Davidson (T) beat Carter and Magda Lopko (M) 8-4.
Teutopolis 7, Troy (Triad) 2
Teutopolis defeated Troy (Triad) at the Heather Bradshaw Memorial at Edwardsville High on Friday, 7-2.
In singles matches, Anna Probst (T) beat Andie Green (TT) 7-5, 6-0. Julian Hemmen (T) lost to MAcee Shemwell (TT) 2-6, 3-6. Abbie Lee (T) beat Katie Watts (TT) 5-7, 6-1, 10-6. Olivia Hemmen (T) fell to Anna D'Aunoy (TT) 6-7 (1), 3-6. Jada Buehnerkemper (T) beat Megan Corlew (TT) 6-4, 6-2 and Kelsey Niemerg (T) beat London Looby (TT) 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles matches, Probst and Olivia Hemmen beat Watts and D'Aunoy 8-3. Buehnerkemper and Ella Wermert (T) beat Shemwell and Hailey D'Aunoy (TT) 8-3 and Julian Hemmen and Adi Davidson (T) beat Green and Corlew 8-2.
VOLLEYBALL
Effingham (St. Anthony) at Olney Lady Tiger Volleyball Classic Tournament
St. Anthony went 1-4 at the Olney Lady Tiger Volleyball Classic Tournament on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (5-2) beat Palestine/Hutsonville (25-16, 25-15), Tolono (Unity) (25-16, 22-25, 15-12), Carterville (25-12, 25-12) and Albion (Edwards County) 27-25, 19-25, 15-13) and lost to Fairfield (25-27, 20-25).
There were no further stats provided.
Newton at Olney Lady Tiger Volleyball Classic Tournament
Newton went 3-2 at the Olney Lady Tiger Volleyball Classic Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles (6-6) lost to Albion (Edwards County) (8-25, 25-17, 10-15) and Mt. Zion (20-25, 25-19, 13-15) and beat South Central (25-19, 25-19), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (25-13, 25-11) and Palestine/Hutsonville (25-12, 25-19).
Bailee Frichtl had 16 aces, 12 kills, four assists, two blocks and 31 digs. Elley Bennett had 14 aces, 10 assists and 42 digs. Isabel Meinhart had six aces, seven kills, one assist, two blocks and four digs. Brooke Schafer had four aces, 26 kills, 28 assists, one block and 23 digs. Alisson Stanley had two aces, seven kills, one assist, three blocks and 19 digs. Paige Zumbahlen had two aces, 25 kills, one block and 12 digs. Lilly Kessler had 14 kills and three blocks. Sally Mahaffey had six kills, 47 assists and six digs. Heidi Bierman had two blocks and Atlanta Mullen had one dig.
Farina (South Central) at Olney Lady Tiger Volleyball Classic Tournament
South Central went 1-4 at the Olney Lady Tiger Volleyball Classic Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Cougars (4-5) lost to Mt. Carmel (22-25, 25-20, 8-15), Carterville (15-25, 11-25), Newton (18-25, 19-25) and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (25-20, 21-25, 10-15) and defeated Hutsonville/Palestine (25-22, 14-25, 15-10).
Emma Jenne had 21 kills, eight blocks and four digs. Brooke Cowger had 27 kills, five aces, eight blocks and 17 digs. Lauren Johnson had four kills, seven aces and six digs. Bailey Wodtka had five kills, six aces and 13 digs. Emma Chambers had 11 kills, two aces, 13 digs and one assist. Jalynn Mitchell had four aces, 16 digs and one assist. Emma Runge had 35 digs and five assists. Reagan Roberts had two kills, 21 digs, five aces and 52 assists. Ella Watwood had four digs. River Yingst had one dig and seven assists. Kyra Swift had two digs and Kinlee Thompson had one kill.
Altamont at Altamont Invitational
Altamont won four sets and lost two in pool play and went 1-1 in bracket play at the Altamont Invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Indians defeated Vandalia (25-15, 25-14), split with Nokomis (10-21, 21-16) and split with Broadlands (Heritage) (15-21, 25-23).
Altamont then lost to Cerro-Gordo/Bement (25-17, 25-11) and defeated Armstrong (25-13, 25-22).
There was no further information available.
Toledo (Cumberland) at Altamont Invitational
Cumberland won two sets and lost four in pool play and went 1-1 in bracket play at the Altamont Invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Pirates defeated Greenville (21-14, 21-14) and lost to Cerro-Gordo/Bement (9-21, 9-21) and Armstrong (9-21, 15-21).
Cumberland then lost to Vandalia (20-25, 19-25) and defeated Greenville for a second time (25-22, 25-22).
There was no further information available.
Neoga at Mattoon Invitational
Neoga went 0-4 at the Mattoon Invitational on Saturday.
The Indians lost to Warrensburg-Latham (19-25, 19-25), Monticello (9-25, 23-25), Taylorville (20-25, 13-25) and Mattoon (13-25, 21-25).
There was no further information available.
