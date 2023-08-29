EFFINGHAM — Below are scores that were sent late or omitted from the Monday edition of the Daily News.
Effingham (St. Anthony) Invitational
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes won the St. Anthony Invitational on Saturday with matches held at Effingham Community Park, Evergreen Hollow Park and the Effingham High Tennis Courts.
Teutopolis finished with 39 points; Robinson was second with 35; St. Anthony was third with 25; Morton and Mattoon were tied for fourth with 23; Bloomington (Central Catholic) was sixth with 19; Decatur (St. Teresa) and Effingham were tied for seventh with 10; Greenville was ninth with nine; Mt. Zion was 10th with seven; the Teutopolis junior varsity team was 11th with six; the Robinson and Effingham junior varsity teams were tied for 12th with four; the St. Anthony junior varsity team was 14th with three; the Mattoon junior varsity team was 15th with one and Charleston was 16th with zero.
Annie List (ROB) won the No. 1 singles bracket after defeating Colleen Larry (DST) in the championship in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 11-9.
Lauren Staller (ROB) won the No. 2 singles bracket after defeating Abbie Lee (TEU) in the championship in three sets, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 11-9.
Kelsey Niemerg (TEU) won the No. 3 singles bracket after defeating Izabella Erickson (MOR) in the championship in two sets, 6-0, 6-0.
Olivia Hemmen and Anna Probst (TEU) won the No. 1 doubles bracket after defeating Mia Kinkelaar and Ellie Link (STA) in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 and Jada Buehnerkemper and Ella Wermert (TEU) won the No. 2 doubles bracket after defeating Lola Hundman and Lauren Emm (BCC) in two sets, 6-1, 7-6 (2).
Charleston Red and Gold Tournament
The Altamont Indians finished 1-1 at the Charleston Red and Gold Tournament on Saturday.
Altamont (1-1) lost to Champaign (St. Thomas More), 3-1, in the first game and defeated Bethany (Okaw Valley), 2-1, in the second.
Jack Lowry scored on a penalty kick in the first game; Cooper Pals and Javian Schlanser scored in the second. Juan Fulk assisted on Pals’ goal, while Schlanser’s was unassisted.
The Newton Eagles went 2-0 on Saturday.
Newton (2-0) defeated Teutopolis and Mattoon — both in penalty kick shootouts.
Greyson Dow scored in regulation against the Wooden Shoes.
Luke Weber, Lance Volk and Dow scored in regulation in the second game.
CORRECTION
Effingham’s record is now 2-0, not 0-0-2, as previously reported in Monday’s edition.
The Flaming Hearts tied in both games on Saturday.
Charles Scanavino Volleyball Tournament
Neoga finished 0-3 at the Charles Scanavino Tournament at Warrensburg-Latham High on Saturday.
The Indians (0-5) lost to Macon (Meridian) in three sets (18-25, 25-21, 10-15), Athens in two sets (13-25, 18-25) and Buffalo (Tri-City)/Niantic (Sangamon Valley) in two sets (14-25, 19-25).
Gracie Eaton had eight kills and nine digs. Audrey Kepp had five kills and seven digs. Brynn Richards had seven kills. Natalie O’Dell had two kills and 15 digs. Haylee Campbell had seven kills. Malory Henderson had four kills and Allison Sampson had 14 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.