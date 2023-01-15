SATURDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 53, Waterloo 43
Teutopolis defeated Waterloo on Saturday in the Highland Tournament.
Kaylee Niebrugge led Teutopolis (19-2) with 19 points on 5-of-22 shooting with four rebounds and one assist. Emily Konkel had 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting with nine rebounds and two steals. Courtney Gibson had nine points on 3-of-5 shooting with six rebounds. Chloe Probst had six points on 2-of-3 shooting with five rebounds, three steals, and one assist, and Summer Wall had two points on 1-of-4 shooting with two rebounds, two steals, and one assist.
|Teutopolis
|15
|9
|20
|9
|53
|Waterloo
|10
|13
|10
|10
|43
T - Gibson 9, Probst 6, Konkel 17, Niebrugge 19, Wall 2. FG 17, FT 17-25, F Gibson 1, Niebrugge 1. (3-pointers: Gibson 1, Niebrugge 1)
Tuscola 42, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 33
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Tuscola on Saturday at the National Trail Conference/Central Illinois Conference Clash Shootout.
Gracie Heckert led the Bobcats (12-6) with 14 points and ten rebounds in their 42-33 loss. Macee Rodman had 10 points. Marissa Summers had three points. Mady Wojcik had two points and eight rebounds. Carmen Olesen had two points and three assists, and Ruby Stuckemeyer had two points.
|CHBC
|6
|6
|13
|8
|33
|Tuscola
|6
|14
|11
|11
|42
CHBC - Summers 3, Rodman 10, Heckert 14, Olesen 2, Wojcik 2, Stuckemeyer 2. FG 10, FT 10-17. (3-pointers: Heckert 2, Rodman 1)
Altamont 54, Warrensburg-Latham 41
Altamont defeated Warrensburg-Latham on Saturday at the National Trail Conference/Central Illinois Conference Clash Shootout.
Kaylee Lurkins had 10 points for the Lady Indians (11-11) in their 54-41 loss. Skylie Klein had seven. Kylie Osteen had six. Peyton Osteen had five. Bri Grunloh had four. Remi Miller had three, and Sophia Pearcy, Claire Boehm, and Libby Reardon had two.
|Altamont
|10
|9
|12
|10
|41
|Warrensburg-Latham
|20
|15
|11
|8
|54
A - Grunloh 4, Pearcy 2, Boehm 2, Miller 3, P. Osteen 5, Lurkins 10, K. Osteen 6, Klein 7, Reardon 2. FG 17, FT 6-7, F 10. (3-pointers: Miller 1)
Neoga 50, Vandalia 46
Neoga defeated Vandalia on Saturday at the National Trail Conference/Central Illinois Conference Clash Shootout.
Sydney Richards led the Indians (20-3) with 23 points in their 50-46 win. Allison Sampson had 11 points. Brynn Richards had eight points. Haylee Campbell had six points, and Allison Worman had two.
|Neoga
|11
|11
|13
|15
|50
|Vandalia
|9
|14
|18
|5
|46
N - B. Richards 8, Worman 2, Sampson 11, S. Richards 23, Campbell 6. FG 21, FT 3-7.
Sullivan 45, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 37
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Sullivan on Saturday at the National Trail Conference/Central Illinois Conference Clash Shootout.
Samantha Hayes had 13 points for the Hatchets (7-12) in their 45-37 loss. Ella Kinkelaar had nine. Ellie Wittenberg had eight. Morgan Mathis had three, and Serenity Weeden and Ava Richards had two.
Robinson 51, Newton 32
Newton fell to Robinson on Saturday in the Little Illini Conference Tournament.
Camryn Martin had 11 points and four rebounds for the Lady Eagles (9-11) in their 51-32 loss. Lilly Kessler had six points and ten rebounds. Addy O'Dell had six points. Karasyn Martin had four points and five rebounds. Isabelle Probst had two points, and Elley Bennett, Emma Nadler, and Kylie Higgs had one.
|Newton
|4
|12
|5
|11
|32
|Robinson
|15
|6
|12
|18
|51
N - C. Martin 11, Kessler 6, O'Dell 6, K. Martin 4, Probst 2, Bennett 1, Nadler 1, K. Higgs 1. FG 12, FT 5-12.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Madison 50, Teutopolis 43
Teutopolis fell to Madison on Saturday at Madison High School.
Caleb Siemer led the Wooden Shoes (14-5) with 17 points. Garrett Gaddis had nine. Brendan Niebrugge and James Niebrugge had six, and Joey Niebrugge had five.
|Teutopolis (14-5)
|6
|9
|14
|14
|43
|Madison
|12
|10
|16
|12
|50
T - B. Niebrugge 6, Gaddis 9, Jo. Niebrugge 5, Ja. Niebrugge 6, Siemer 17. FG 16, FT 7-13, F 12. (3-pointers: Gaddis 2, B. Niebrugge 2); M - Boyd 10, Wilson 10, Enlow 9, Skinner 19, J. Williams 2. FG 18, FT 10-12, F 17. (3-pointers: Skinner 4)
North Clay 64, Woodlawn 56
North Clay defeated Woodlawn on Saturday at Woodlawn High School.
Logan Fleener led the Cardinals (13-5) with 26 points in their 64-56 win. Alex Boose had 15 points. Levi Smith had 11 points. Cody Zimdars had seven points. Ethan Kuenstler had three points, and Jesse Weidner had two points.
|North Clay
|23
|16
|9
|16
|64
|Woodlawn
|7
|8
|22
|19
|56
NC - Zimdars 7, Kuenstler 3, Smith 11, Fleener 26, Boose 15, Weidner 2. FG 22, FT 13-16. (3-pointers: Boose 3, Zimdars 2, Kuenstler 1, Smith 1)
Bethany Okaw Valley 54, Neoga 47
Neoga defeated Bethany Okaw Valley on Saturday at Neoga High School.
Quintin Richards had 16 points for the Indians (6-13) in their 54-47 loss. Trey Sheehan had 15 points. Brady Reynolds had seven points. Landon Titus had five points, and Kaden Will had four points.
|Neoga
|9
|14
|10
|14
|47
|Bethany Okaw Valley
|11
|11
|14
|18
|54
N - Titus 5, Reynolds 7, Sheehan 15, Richards 16, Will 4. FG 16, FT 11-15, F 17. (3-pointers: Richards 2, Titus 1, Reynolds 1)
FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 56, Breese Mater Dei 52
St. Anthony defeated Breese Mater Dei on Friday night at Breese Mater Dei High School.
The Bulldogs (13-7) won 56-52.
Griffin Sehy had 18 points. Collin Westendorf had 17. Max Koenig and Brock Fearday had seven. Michael Martelli had five, and Ryan Schmidt had two.
|St. Anthony
|15
|14
|10
|17
|56
|Breese Mater Dei
|22
|10
|10
|10
|52
STA - Westendorf 17, Fearday 7, Sehy 18, Koenig 7, Schmidt 2, Martelli 5. FG 19, FT 15-19, F 15. (3-pointers: Westendorf 1, Fearday 1, Sehy 1)
Dieterich 37, South Central 30
Dieterich defeated South Central on Friday night at South Central High School.
The Movin' Maroons (10-7, 3-3 National Trail Conference) beat the Cougars (13-6, 0-3 National Trail Conference) 37-30.
Lucas Westendorf had 12 points. Kolton Kidd had 10. Caleb Gephart had seven, and Cole Will and Jaxon Funneman had four.
|Dieterich
|12
|8
|9
|8
|37
|South Central
|12
|8
|3
|7
|30
D - Funneman 4, C. Will 4, Westendorf 12, Gephart 7, Kidd 10. FG 16, FT 1-3, F 11. (3-pointers: Westendorf 2, C. Will 1, Gephart 1); SC - Anderson 3, Watwood 2, Dodson 17, Magnus 2, Buonaura 2, Bergmann 2, J. Smith 2. FG 10, FT 5-6, F 9. (3-pointers: Dodson 2, Anderson 1)
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 74, Ramsey 45
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Ramsey on Friday night at Windsor High School.
The Hatchets (15-4) won 74-45.
Carter Chaney had 19 points. Austin Wittenberg had 16. Jordan Wittenberg had 13. Rhett Rincker and Jackson Gurgel had 10. Nathaniel Gracey had four, and Dylan Curry had two.
St. Elmo-Brownstown 67, Patoka-Odin 41
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Patoka-Odin on Friday night at St. Elmo High School.
The Eagles (12-5) won 67-41.
Caleb Campbell had 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks. Adam Atwood had 17 points on 6-of-10 with seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Cade Schaub had 14 points on 5-of-6 with five rebounds, five assists, four steals, and one block. Jarrett Pasley had seven points on 3-of-11 with three rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Wyatt Stine had four points on 2-of-5 with three rebounds and one assist, and Josiah Maxey had two points with three rebounds.
Cumberland 44, Villa Grove 35
Cumberland defeated Villa Grove on Friday night at Villa Grove High School.
The Pirates (9-10, 2-2 Lincoln Prairie Conference) won 44-35.
Gavin Hendrix had 27 points. Trevin Magee had 12. Maddox McElravy had three, and Bryant Weber had two.
THURSDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Effingham 46, Paris 39
Effingham defeated Paris on Thursday night at Effingham High School.
The Flaming Hearts (14-6) won 46-39.
Ella Niebrugge and Saige Althoff led Effingham with 11 points. Bria Beals had 10 points. Madison Mapes had eight points. Sidney Donaldson had four points, and Marissa Allie had two points.
|Effingham (14-6)
|7
|10
|15
|14
|46
|Paris
|9
|11
|8
|11
|39
