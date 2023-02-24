BOYS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 68, Shelbyville 35
Teutopolis defeated Shelbyville, 68-35, in a regional semifinal of the Class 2A Newton Sectional at Teutopolis High School on Wednesday.
James Niebrugge led the Wooden Shoes (24-7) with 19 points. Brendan Niebrugge had 14. Caleb Siemer had nine and 15 rebounds. Mitch Koester had seven. Logan Lawson and Joey Niebrugge had five. Garrett Gaddis and Austin Bloemer had four and Tyler Pruemer had one point.
Altamont 62, Carlyle 48
Altamont defeated Carlyle, 62-48, in a regional semifinal of the Class 1A Altamont Sectional at Nokomis High School on Wednesday.
Mason Robinson led the Indians (27-4) with 18 points. Avery Jahraus had 13. Wyatt Phillips had seven. Dillan Elam and Logan Cornett had six. Jared Hammer had five. Eric Kollmann had four and Kienon Eirhart had three points.
Mt. Carmel 63, Newton 53
Newton fell to Mt. Carmel, 63-53, in a regional semifinal of the Class 2A Newton Sectional at Lawrenceville High School on Wednesday.
Caden Nichols led the Eagles (19-12) with 19 points. Kye Bergbower had 11. Dylan Gier had eight. Jacob Weber had six. Parker Wolf had four. Marc Jansen had three and Gus Bierman had two points
Casey-Westfield 56, Neoga 35
Neoga fell to Casey-Westfield, 56-35, in a regional semifinal of the Class 1A Altamont Sectional at Cumberland High School on Wednesday.
Quintin Richards led the Indians (12-21) with 11 points. Landon Titus and Brady Reynolds had 10. Trey Sheehan had three and Ryan Koester had one point.
Nokomis 56, St. Elmo [Coop] 37
St. Elmo-Brownstown fell to Nokomis, 56-37, in a regional semifinal of the Class 1A Altamont Sectional at Nokomis High School on Wednesday.
Caleb Campbell had 11 points and one rebound for the Eagles (20-12). Adam Atwood had six points, five rebounds and two assists. Cade Schaub had six points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Jarrett Pasley had six points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Collin Maxey had three points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Brody Mason had three points, one rebound and one blocked shot and Josiah Maxey had two points and one rebound.
Macon (Meridian) 59, Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] 50
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Macon (Meridian), 59-50, in a regional semifinal of the Class 1A Altamont Sectional at Cumberland High School on Wednesday.
Austin Wittenberg led the Hatchets (21-10) with 17 points. Jordan Wittenberg had 10. Jackson Gurgel had nine. Talon Bridges had six. Carter Chaney and Dylan Curry had three and Jesse Smith had two points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pana 59, Teutopolis 52
Teutopolis fell to Pana, 59-52, in a sectional semifinal of the Class 2A Pana Sectional at Pana High School on Tuesday.
Kaylee Niebrugge led the Lady Shoes (26-6) with 29 points and six rebounds. Courtney Gibson had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Emily Konkel had nine points and two rebounds. Summer Wall had two points and three rebounds and Chloe Probst had one point. Mollie Ruholl did not score but recorded three rebounds.
