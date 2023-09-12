EFFINGHAM — Below are scores that were sent late or omitted from the Wednesday edition of the Daily News.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Elmo/Brownstown at the Raymond (Lincolnwood) Tournament
St. Elmo/Brownstown went 1-1 on the Saturday portion of the two-day Raymond (Lincolnwood) Tournament.
The Eagles defeated Springfield (Lanphier) in two sets (25-17, 25-15) and lost to Vandalia in two sets (17-25, 13-25).
Against Springfield (Lanphier), Anna Stine had three kills and three digs. Presley Williams had two kills and one dig. Abbi Ledbetter had two kills and two blocks. Peyton Garrard had one kill, one ace, five digs and one assist. Addie Sasse had one kill, five aces, two blocks, one dig and six assists. Avree Strobel had one kill and one ace. Macie Gammon had one ace. Jaide Wilhour had three digs and three assists and Cordelia Lytle had two digs.
Against Vandalia, Presley Williams had four kills, one block and one dig. Anna Stine had two kills and one dig. Avree Strobel had two kills and one dig. Abbi Ledbetter had one kill. Peyton Garrard had one kill, one ace and six digs. Jaide Wilhour had one ace, one dig and four assists. Addie Sasse had one ace, one block, two digs and six assists. Macie Gammon had three digs. Cordelia Lytle had one dig and Mya Barker had one dig.
