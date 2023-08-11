FILLMORE — Once again, the St. Anthony boys golf team found itself atop the leaderboard at the St. Anthony Boys Golf Invitational.
The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 308 to win the event, which was played at Indian Springs Golf Course, located 14 miles outside of Vandalia.
Effingham finished in second with a final score of 317. St. Anthony’s junior varsity team finished third with a final score of 318. Vandalia was fourth at 323 and Breese (Central) rounded out the top-five teams with a final score of 328 to finish fifth.
As for the other scores, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) was sixth at 333; Teutopolis was seventh at 335; Pleasant Plains was eighth at 340; Olney (Richland County) was ninth at 344; Hillsboro was 10th at 344; Paris was 11th at 348; Sullivan was 12th at 387; Greenville was 13th at 391; Marshall was 14th at 402; Altamont was 15th at 438 and Decatur (St. Teresa) was 16th at 559.
North Clay junior Riley Poe competed individually and shot a 94.
The Bulldogs were paced by senior Lane Ludwig and junior Dakota Flaig, who each fired final rounds of 74.
“It was alright,” said Ludwig of his round. “I had a bad start, but I’ve had those, so I know how to bounce back. I didn’t strike the ball well, but I grinded.”
“I thought I hit the ball really well,” Flaig said. “I left a lot of strokes out there, but I’m glad our team won.”
Senior Charlie Wegman and junior Joey Trupiano each shot final rounds of 80 to round out the total.
Senior Preston Phillips and junior Ryan Schmidt did not count toward the final tally. Phillips shot an 80 and Schmidt fired a 93.
Flaming Hearts junior Max Seachrist led the team with a final round of 71. Freshman Jude Traub shot a 76. Junior Rayden Schneider shot an 81 and sophomore Brody Boehm shot an 89 to make the final tally.
Junior Jack Poe and sophomore Cannon Bockhorn did not count toward the total. Poe fired a 91 and Bockhorn shot a 94.
Senior Evan Pryor and sophomore Kaden Field competed individually. Pryor shot an 81 and Field shot a 95.
“What a great day for Effingham golfers,” said head coach Jeff Schafer in an email to the Daily News. “St. Anthony’s ‘A’ team finishing first, Effingham High School finishing second and the Bulldogs’ ‘B’ team finishing third is incredible.
“That is a lot of good golf for our town, no matter who your rooting interest is.”
St. Anthony’s junior varsity team was led by sophomore Maddux Clark, who fired a 77.
Sophomore Alec Hakman was right behind Clark with a 78, sophomore Drake Brown shot an 81 and sophomore Jack Swingler rounded out the total with an 82.
Junior Ethan Karolewicz (82) and senior Luke Anderson (86) did not count toward the team total.
Freshman Andrew Meyer and senior Teddy Dietzen competed individually. Meyer shot a 90 and Dietzen shot a 95.
The Wooden Shoes were led by sophomore Coen Pennington, who fired a 73 and finished third individually.
Freshman Isaac Weber shot an 84, sophomore Landyn Thoele shot an 89 and junior Brody Thoele shot an 89 to round out the team scores.
Senior Hayden Jansen and senior Ethan Thoele did not count toward the team total. Jansen fired a 92 and Thoele shot a 98.
Freshman Hayden Tebbe and junior Drew Hoene competed individually. Tebbe shot an 81 and Hoene shot a 105.
Lastly, for the Indians, senior Gavin Flack fired a 100, senior Daniel McCammon shot a 109, junior Alex Walker shot a 111 and senior Justin Kollmann shot a 118 to round out the team score.
Juniors Hayden Summers and Tyler Ruffner did not count toward the team total. Summers shot a 119 and Ruffner shot a 128.
Taylorville Invitational
The Effingham Flaming Hearts boys golf team finished seventh at the Taylorville Invitational on Thursday.
Effingham fired a 334.
Max Seachrist was the low individual with a 75. Jude Traub shot an 81. Brody Boehm shot an 86 and Cannon Bockhorn shot a 92.
Jack Poe and Kaden Field did not count toward the team score. Poe fired a 92 and Field shot a 100.
Meridian Earlybird Invite
The Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets finished fourth out of 13 teams at the Meridian Earlybird Invite on Thursday.
WSS played at Moweaqua Golf Course and shot a team total of 358.
Senior Clayton Carey was the low individual after firing an 87. Senior Nathaniel Gracey was right behind him with an 88. Freshman Jacob Vonderheide shot a 90 and junior Rylan Rincker shot a 93.
Senior Briar Smith did not count toward the team total. He shot a 100.
