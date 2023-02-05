SATURDAY
Mahomet-Seymour 61, Effingham 44
Effingham fell to Mahomet-Seymour, 61-44, at Mahomet-Seymour High.
The Flaming Hearts fell to 10-17 overall and 4-5 in the Apollo Conference with the loss.
Teutopolis 73, Robinson 41
Teutopolis defeated Robinson, 73-41, at Robinson High.
Caleb Siemer led the Wooden Shoes (19-7) with 21 points, while Brendan Niebrugge had 18, James Niebrugge had 12, Joey Niebrugge had 10, Logan Lawson and Garrett Gaddis had three, and Logan Roepke, Tyler Pruemer, and Austin Bloemer had two.
Robinson 15 9 11 6 41 Teutopolis 19 18 19 17 73
T – B. Niebrugge 18, Gaddis 3, Roepke 2, Jo. Niebrugge 10, Ja. Niebrugge 12, Pruemer 2, A. Bloemer 2, Lawson 3, Siemer 21. FG 26, FT 12-15, F 9. (3-pointers: B. Niebrugge 5, Gaddis 1, Jo. Niebrugge 1, Ja. Niebrugge 1).
North Clay 79, Patoka-Odin 44
North Clay defeated Patoka-Odin, 79-44, at North Clay High.
Alex Boose finished with 26 points for the Cardinals (18-8), while Logan Fleener had 20, Levi Smith had 14, Cody Zimdars had 10, Ethan Kuenstler had six, and Jesse Weidner had three.
Louisville (North Clay) 26 23 25 5 79 Patoka/Odin 20 9 9 6 44
NC – Zimdars 10, Kuenstler 6, Smith 14, Fleener 20, Boose 26, Weidner 3. FG 32, FT 8-15, F 11. (3-pointers: Zimdars 2, Smith 2, Boose 2, Kuenstler 1); PO – Arnold 2, Jourdan 3, Robb 9, Williams 3, Landreth 25, Cole 2. FG 17, FT 5-10, F 12. (3-pointers: Landreth 3, Williams 1, Jourdan 1).
South Central 56, Bluford Webber 52
South Central defeated Bluford Webber, 52-52, at South Central High.
Aidan Dodson had 21 points for the Cougars (18-8), while Ethan Watwood had 14.
Rahkeim Anderson and Anthony Buonaura had eight, Seth Bergmann had three, and Brody Markley had two.
Farina (South Central) 13 15 14 14 56 Bluford (Webber) 8 12 12 20 52
SC – Anderson 8, Watwood 14, Dodson 21, Markley 2, Buonaura 8, Bergmann 3. FG 18, FT 12-13, F 13. (3-pointers: Watwood 4, Dodson 2, Bergmann 1, Anderson 1).
St. Anthony 59, North Clay 36
St. Anthony defeated North Clay, 59-36, at North Clay High to win the National Trail Conference regular season championship outright.
Nancy Ruholl led the Bulldogs (23-5, 8-0 National Trail Conference) with 14 points, while Stacie Vonderheide had 13, Anna Faber had 11, Lucy Fearday had nine, Adysen Rios had seven, and Addi Nuxoll had five.
As for the Lady Cardinals (14-10, 3-5 National Trail Conference), Miah Ballard had 18 points, while Matia Price and Alexis VanDyke had six, Allison Czyzewski had four, and Leah Wetherholt had two.
Louisville (N. Clay) 8 7 16 5 36 Effingham
(St. Anthony) 19 14 13 13 59
NC – Price 6, VanDyke 6, Ballard 18, Czyzewski 4, Wetherholt 2. FG 14, FT 3-6, F 8. (3-pointers: VanDyke 2, Ballard 1); STA – Ruholl 14, An. Faber 11, Vonderheide 13, Nuxoll 5, Fearday 9, Rios 7. FG 23, FT 6-7, F 17. (3-pointers: Ruholl 4, Vonderheide 1, Fearday 1, Rios 1).
North Clay 55, Wayne City 27
North Clay defeated Wayne City, 55-27, in the second game of a doubleheader at North Clay High. Miah Ballard had 22 points for the Lady Cardinals (15-10), while Allison Czyzewski had 13 points, Alexis VanDyke had 12 points, and Rachela Sanzulla, Matia Price, Mallory Boose, and Leah Wetherholt had two points.
Louisville (N. Clay) 13 17 12 13 55 Wayne City 2 6 8 11 27
NC – Sanzullo 2, Price 2, VanDyke 12, Ballard 22, Boose 2, Czyzewski 13, Wetherholt 2. FG 22, FT 6-11, F 13. (3-pointers: VanDyke 4, Ballard 1).
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 51, Flora 35
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Flora, 51-35, at Cowden-Herrick High.
Macee Rodman led the Bobcats (16-10) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Gracie Heckert had 16 points, three steals, and five assists. Mady Wojcik had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Ruby Stuckemeyer had three points and 11 rebounds.
Cowden-Herrick/
Beecher City 14 13 11 13 51 Flora 10 9 5 11 35
CHBC – Rodman 17, Heckert 16, Wojcik 15, Stuckemeyer 3. FG 18, FT 13-27. (3-pointers: Heckert 1, Wojcik 1); F – Jones 4, Carder 9, Cammon 10, Fruend 8, Easton 4. FG 12, FT 9-17. (3-pointers: Carder 2).
Altamont 53, Nokomis 49
Altamont defeated Nokomis, 53-49, at Nokomis High.
Avery Jahraus had 18 points for the Indians (21-3), while Dillan Elam had 11, Mason Robinson had nine, Eric Kollmann had seven, Logan Cornett had four, and Kienon Eirhart and Jared Hammer had two.
Nokomis 10 17 12 10 49 Altamont 8 11 14 20 53
A – Hammer 2, Elam 11, Av. Jahraus 18, Robinson 9, Cornett 4, Eirhart 2, Kollmann 7. FG 19, FT 7-9, F 13. (3-pointers: Elam 3, Av. Jahraus 3).
North Clay 67, Dieterich 54
North Clay defeated Dieterich, 67-54, at Dieterich High.
Logan Fleener had 23 points for the Cardinals (17-8, 5-2 National Trail Conference), while Alex Boose had 15, Cody Zimdars had 14, Carder Walden had seven, Levi Smith had six, and Ethan Kuenstler had two.
As for the Movin’ Maroons (12-11, 3-5 National Trail Conference), Lucas Westendorf and Caleb Gephart had 16 points, while Garrett Niebrugge had seven, Jaxon Funneman and Kolton Kidd had four, Cole Will had three, and Tanner Will and John Holste had two.
Dieterich 17 13 12 12 54 Louisville (N. Clay) 17 22 17 11 67
NC – Zimdars 14, Kuenstler 2, Smith 6, Fleener 23, Boose 15, Walden 7. FG 26, FT 10-13, F 5. (3-pointers: Zimdars 4, Boose 1); D – Niebrugge 7, Funneman 4, C. Will 3, T. Will 2, Westendorf 16, Gephart 16, Jo. Holste 2, Kidd 4. FG 21, FT 4-8, F 15. (3-pointers: Westendorf 4, Gephart 2, Niebrugge 1, C. Will 1).
Newton 60, Marshall 47
Newton defeated Marshall, 60-47, at Newton High.
Dylan Gier led the Eagles (17-9, 3-2 Little Illini Conference) with 24 points, while Caden Nichols had 21, Jacob Weber had seven, Marc Jansen had four, Gus Bierman had two, and Kye Bergbower and Payton Harris had one.
Newton 11 24 10 15 60 Marshall 18 7 10 12 47
N – Bergbower 1, Jansen 4, Nichols 21, Bierman 2, Weber 7, Gier 24, Harris 1. FG 18, FT 23-34. (3-pointers: Nichols 1).
South Central 42,
St. Elmo-Brownstown 31
South Central defeated St. Elmo-Brownstown, 42-31, at St. Elmo High.
Aidan Dodson led the Cougars (17-8, 3-3 National Trail Conference) with 21 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
Anthony Buonaura had eight points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Rahkeim Anderson had five points, eight rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Ethan Watwood had three points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Max Magnus had three points, and Jacob Smith had two points, one rebound, and one blocked shot.
As for the Eagles (16-8, 2-4 National Trail Conference), Caleb Campbell had 14 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one blocked shot. Wyatt Stine had seven points, three rebounds, and two steals. Adam Atwood had five points, eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Brody Mason had three points and two rebounds, and Cade Schaub had two points, four rebounds, and one assist.
St. Elmo/
Brownstown 8 4 9 10 31 Farina
(South Central) 15 4 11 12 42
SC – Dodson 21, Buonaura 8, Anderson 5, Watwood 3, Magnus 3, J. Smith 2. FG 15, FT 8-15, F 17. (3-pointers: Dodson 2, Watwood 1, Magnus 1. Fouled out: Bergmann) SEB – Campbell 14, Stine 7, Atwood 5, Mason 3, Schaub 2. FG 10, FT 7-16, F 16. (3-pointers: Campbell 3, Mason 1. Fouled out: J. Maxey).
WSS 59, Mulberry Grove 27
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Mulberry Grove, 59-27, at Windsor High.Austin Wittenberg led the Hatchets (18-8) with 15 points, while Dylan Curry and Jordan Wittenberg had nine, Rhett Rincker had eight, Robbie McDaniel had six, Carter Chaney had five, Joe Dispennett had three, and Nathaniel Gracey and Talon Bridges had two.
WSS 19 15 18 7 59 Mulberry Grove 10 2 12 3 27
WSS – A. Wittenberg 15, Curry 9, J. Wittenberg 9, Rincker 8, McDaniel 6, Chaney 5, Dispennett 3, Gracey 2, Bridges 2. FG 28, FT 7-16. (3-pointers: A. Wittenberg 2, J. Wittenberg 1, Chaney 1).
Cumberland 50, Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland 32
Cumberland defeated Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland (Tri-County), 50-32, at Hume Shiloh High.
Jaxon Boldt and Gavin Hendrix led the Pirates (13-12, 4-3 Lincoln Prairie Conference) with 13 points, while Trevin Magee had 12, Maddox McElravy had eight, and Kaleb Bierman and Zack Buescher had two.
Hume (Shiloh)/
Kansas/Oakland 16 4 8 4 32 Toledo
(Cumberland) 13 6 14 17 50
Neoga 65, Sandoval 61
Neoga defeated Sandoval, 65-61, at Sandoval High.
Quintin Richards led the Indians (9-17) with 23 points, while Trey Sheehan had 14.
Brady Reynolds had 12, Landon Titus had eight, Kaden Will had four, and Bryar Hennesay had three.
Sandoval 14 15 18 14 61 Neoga 7 16 19 23 65
N – Titus 8, Reynolds 12, Sheehan 14, Richards 23, Hennesay 3, Will 4. FG 25, FT 11-18, F 18. (3-pointers: Titus 2, Sheehan 1, Hennesay 1).
Lincoln 78, Effingham 27
Effingham fell to Lincoln, 78-27, at Lincoln High.
Alyssa Martin had 10 points for the Flaming Hearts (18-10, 5-6 Apollo Conference), while Saige Althoff had four, Ella Niebrugge, Sidney Donaldson, and Taylor Greene had three, and Madison Mapes and Marissa Allie had two.
Lincoln 19 22 23 14 78 Effingham 4 8 13 6 27
E – Mapes 2, Niebrugge 3, Althoff 4, Allie 2, Donaldson 3, Greene 3, Martin 10. FG 10, FT 5-7, F 10. (3-pointers: Greene 1, Niebrugge 1).
Bloomington Central Catholic 48, Teutopolis 37
Teutopolis fell to Bloomington Central Catholic, 48-37, at Parkland College.
Kaylee Niebrugge had 12 points, six rebounds, three steals, and one assist for the Lady Shoes (24-4). Estella Mette had eight points and three rebounds.
Courtney Gibson had six points, six rebounds, two steals, and four assists.
Mollie Ruholl had five points, one rebound, and one assist. Anna Probst had four points and one rebound, and Joleen Deters had two points and one steal.
Teutopolis 10 10 9 8 37 Bloomington
(Central Catholic) 14 16 8 10 48
T – A. Probst 4, Gibson 6, Deters 2, Niebrugge 12, Mette 8, Ruholl 5. FG 14, FT 8-12, F 12. (3-pointers: Ruholl 1).
Nokomis 76, Altamont 46
Altamont fell to Nokomis, 76-46, at Nokomis High.
Skylie Klein led the Lady Indians (11-16) with 16 points, while Kaylee Lurkins had 12, Kylie Osteen had eight, and Claire Boehm and Peyton Osteen had five.
Nokomis 16 15 24 21 76 Altamont 16 15 9 6 46
A – Boehm 5, P. Osteen 5, Lurkins 12, K. Osteen 8, Klein 16. FG 15, FT 11-16, F 16. (3-pointers: Klein 4, P. Osteen 1).
THURSDAY
Wayne City 60, South Central 57
South Central fell to Wayne City, 60-57, at South Central High.
Brooklyn Garrett led the Lady Cougars (12-14) with 32 points, while Taegan Webster had 14, Zoey Feldhake and Brooke Cowger had four, and Jaylyn Michel had three.
Farina
(South Central) 13 15 15 14 57 Wayne City 19 13 14 14 60
SC – Michel 3, Garrett 32, Feldhake 4, Webster 14, Cowger 4. FG 23, FT 9-10, F 15. (3-pointers: Michel 1, Garrett 1).
