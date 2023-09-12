EFFINGHAM — Below are scores that were sent late or omitted from the Friday and Saturday editions of the Daily News.
Mt. Zion 8, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion on Thursday, 8-1.
Maicol Sefton scored the lone goal for the Flaming Hearts (6-1).
Dieterich 2, Patoka 0
Dieterich defeated Patoka in two sets on Thursday.
The Movin Maroons won the first set 25-21 and the second 27-25.
Olivia Brummer had 11 digs and 12 kills. Hailey McWhorter had one ace, five digs and one assist. Ruby Westendorf had one ace, two digs, two kills and one block. Ella Kreke had nine digs and 23 assists. Bailey McClain had two digs. Marli Michl had three aces, nine digs, eight kills and one assist. Frances Verdeyen had one dig and three kills and Allie Uthell had one ace, six digs, five kills and one block.
Bethany (Okaw Valley) 2, Toledo (Cumberland) 1
Cumberland fell to Okaw Valley in three sets on Thursday.
The Lady Pirates (3-8, 0-2 Lincoln Prairie Conference) won the first set 26-24, lost the second 17-25 and lost the third 22-25.
Katelyn Shoemaker had 14 kills, two blocks, three digs and one assist. Hannah Shoemaker had seven kills, one block and two digs. Charlee Thornton had two kills and one dig. McKenzie Matteson had two kills, one ace and four digs. Megan Yaw had one kill, two blocks, 13 digs and 19 assists. Leah Gray had one ace and nine digs. Katelyn Haarmann had one ace and two digs. Suzanna Fritts had 18 digs and two assists and Brielle Aaron had two digs and one assist.
Albion (Edwards County) 2, Newton 1
Newton fell to Albion (Edwards County) in three sets on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles (6-8) won the first set 25-17, lost the second 18-25 and lost the third 16-25.
Brooke Schafer had two aces, five kills, 13 assists, one block and 12 digs. Isabel Meinhart had one ace, three blocks and one dig. Elley Bennett had one ace, one kill, four assists and 17 digs. Paige Zumbahlen had 11 kills and five digs. Bailee Frichtl had seven kills and two digs. Lilly Kessler had five kills, one block and one dig. Alisson Stanley had two kills, one block and nine digs. Sally Mahaffey had 13 assists and six digs and Camryn Martin had four digs.
St. Anthony at the Champaign (Centennial) Invitational
The St. Anthony Bulldogs took second at the Champaign (Centennial) Invitational, played at the University of Illinois Orange Course, on Wednesday.
St. Anthony carded a team score of 303. They tied Mahomet-Seymour but lost with their fifth score.
“It was good to see Mahomet again,” St. Anthony head coach Phil Zaccari said. “They’re very good and I know they’ll probably contend for the 2A state title. I look at this as we’re moving forward and we’re improving, which is the way we need to be.”
Preston Phillips was the low individual, carding a final round of 73.
“I played well today,” Phillips said. “I was hitting the ball well. I got up and down a lot. Everything was going my way today.”
Joey Trupiano finished sixth with a round of 75. Charlie Wegman finished 10th with a round of 77 and Lane Ludwig rounded out the team scores with a round of 78.
Dakota Flaig and Ryan Schmidt did not count. Flaig shot a final round of 86; Schmidt shot an 88.
Louisville (North Clay) 8, Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 4
North Clay defeated Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) on Wednesday, 8-4.
Ian Jones went 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Carder Walden went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Jack Compton went 2-for-3 with one run, one RBI and one walk. Cayden Craig went 1-for-4. Trenton Ingram went 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Ayden Jones went 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Gavin Hosselton went 1-for-4 and Cody Zimdars went 2-for-3 with one double, two runs, one RBI and one walk.
Jesse Weidner, Ben Czyzewski and Ayden Jones pitched for the Cardinals (5-4).
Cumberland County Triangular
Cumberland County and North Clay competed at a meet hosted by Cumberland County on Wednesday.
North Clay’s Brooke Koelm won the race in 22:56. Neoga’s Addison Mast was second at 24:27. Neoga’s Libby McGinnis was third at 24:42. Neoga’s Lexie Fletcher was fourth at 24:46. Neoga’s Annie Clark was fifth at 26:56. Neoga’s Atalie Osborn was sixth at 27:01. Neoga’s Megan Baker was seventh at 29:36 and North Clay’s Maddie Ayers was eighth at 29:57.
