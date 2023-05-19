TRACK AND FIELD
Class 1A Newton Sectional
Newton won the Class 1A Newton Sectional outside of Newton High School on Wednesday.
The Eagles finished with 138 points. Altamont finished third with 68.5. St. Anthony was fourth with 65. Cumberland was eighth with 38.5. Teutopolis was ninth with 35. Brownstown/St. Elmo was 11th with 18. Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City was 12th with 13. North Clay was 14th with six. Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor was 15th with four and Dieterich was 16th with two.
Newton junior Parker Wolf won the 100-meter dash at 11.23 seconds and the 200-meter dash at 22.40 seconds.
Newton senior Owen Mahaffey won the 400 at 51.09 seconds.
St. Anthony senior Griffen Elder won the 1600 at 4:41.74.
St. Anthony senior Conlan Walsh won the 300-meter hurdles with a personal record of 42.45 seconds.
The Newton 4x100-meter relay team (senior Dalton Baltzell, sophomore Evan Zumbahlen, junior Isaac Flowers and Wolf) won at 44.26 seconds. The Newton 4x200-meter relay team (Baltzell, Flowers, senior Luis Zavala and Zumbahlen) won at 1:35.06 and the Newton 4x800 team (junior Luke Weber, Zavala, freshman Hayden Borgic and Mahaffey) won at 8:24.42.
T-Town senior Kolton Tedrick won the shot put and set a personal record at 15.16 meters and Newton senior Jacob Wickham won the discus at 48.67 meters.
Class 2A Mattoon Sectional
Effingham finished ninth out of 15 teams at the Class 2A Mattoon Sectional on Wednesday.
The Flaming Hearts finished with 24 points. Mt. Zion won the event with 89.5 points. Mahomet-Seymour was second with 87. Urbana was third with 61. Champaign (Central) was fourth with 58. Olney (Richland County) was fifth with 54.5. Monticello was sixth with 37.5. Tolono (Unity) was seventh with 34 and Lincoln was eighth with 26.
Effingham senior Caden Walls finished third in the 100-meter dash after a time of 11.18 seconds. Senior Muhammad Freeman was fifth at 11.26 seconds.
Freeman also finished 12th in the 200-meter dash at 23.42 seconds.
Sophomore Sam Spicer finished 13th in the 400 at 56.24 seconds.
Sophomore Adam Flack finished seventh in the 800 with a personal record of 2:05.65.
Freshman Alex Gordon finished eighth in the 1600 with a personal best time of 4:40.28.
Senior Garrett Wagoner finished ninth in the 3200 at 10:16.49.
Senior Logan Heil finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 15.77 seconds. Heil also finished ninth in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 44.10 seconds. He qualified for the state meet in the 110 hurdles.
The Effingham 4x100-meter relay team (sophomore Weldon Dunston, Walls, junior Jacob Weaver and Freeman) finished fourth at 43.33 seconds. The 4x200-meter relay team (Freeman, Weaver, Dunston and Walls) finished eighth at 1:31.78. The 4x400 team (Wagoner, Spicer, Flack and senior Johan Sporleder) finished 11th at 3:50.05 and the 4x800 team (Wagoner, Gordon, Flack and Spicer) finished fifth at 8:21.20. The 4x100 and 4x200 teams qualified for the state meet.
Junior Charlie Ring finished fifth in the shot put at 13.19 meters.
Freshman Blayne Ring finished 10th in the discus after a personal best throw of 36.47 meters.
Freshman Max Buzzard finished in a tie for eighth in the pole vault with a personal best leap of 3.06 meters and sophomore Gunnar Heil finished 24th in the long jump at 4.73 meters.
BASEBALL
Highland 2, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Highland, 2-1, in Highland on Tuesday.
Camden Raddatz had one hit and one RBI and Jack Harper, Quest Hull, Myles Maxedon, Colton Webb and Evan Waymoth each had one hit for the Flaming Hearts.
Kaden Koeberlein pitched for Effingham. He allowed five hits and two runs with four strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings.
Altamont 7, Newton 6
Altamont defeated Newton, 7-6, at Altamont High School Baseball Field on Tuesday.
Keinon Eirhart had two hits and one RBI. Kaidyn Miller had one hit and two RBIs. Ethan Robbins and Wyatt Phillips each had one hit and one RBI and Mason Robinson, Keegan Schultz and Nathan Stuemke each had one hit for the Indians.
Robinson, Stuemke, Kaden Davis, Carter Siebert and Avery Jahraus pitched for Altamont. Robinson threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed one hit, one run and two walks with four strikeouts; Stuemke pitched 1 2/3 innings and had one strikeout; Davis pitched two innings and allowed one hit with five strikeouts; Siebert threw one inning and allowed two hits and three runs (two earned) and Jahraus threw one inning and allowed two hits, two runs and one walk with two strikeouts.
As for the Eagles, Max Meinhart had one hit and two RBIs. Isaac Flowers and Gage Reynolds each had one hit and one RBI. Owen Mahaffey, Carder Reich and Payton Harris each had one hit and Jacob McClure and Drake Wolf each had one RBI.
Gary Lewis, Gus Bierman, McClure and Seth Ochs pitched for Newton. Lewis threw one inning and allowed four hits, three runs and one walk; Bierman threw two innings and allowed two hits, one run and one walk with three strikeouts; McClure threw two innings and had four strikeouts and Ochs threw one inning and allowed two hits, three runs (one earned) and two walks with one strikeout.
