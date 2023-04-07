Teutopolis 4, Altamont 0
Teutopolis defeated Altamont, 4-0, at Gilbert Park.
Summer Wall had three hits. Emily Konkel had two hits (one double and one triple). Erin Althoff had one hit (one double) and Olivia Copple and Kaylee Niebrugge had one hit. Courtney Gibson pitched for the Lady Shoes (2-4). She threw seven innings and allowed three hits and seven walks with 11 strikeouts.
As for the Lady Indians (2-6), Grace Lemke had two hits (one triple) and Peyton Osteen had one hit (one double).
Lemke pitched for Altamont. She threw seven innings and allowed eight hits, four runs and one walk with 10 strikeouts.
South Central 6, Dieterich 3
South Central defeated Dieterich, 6-3, at South Central.
Kaitlyn Swift had one hit and one RBI. Jaylyn Michl had one hit and one RBI. Taegan Webster had two hits (one home run) and two RBIs. Brooklyn Garrett had one hit (one double) and two RBIs. Ella Watwood had three hits (one double). Amelia Montes had one hit (one double) and Kyra Swift had one hit for the Lady Cougars (5-2, 2-2 National Trail Conference).
As for the Movin’ Maroons (3-6, 1-2 National Trail Conference), Brittney Niemerg had two hits (one home run) and Ruby Westendorf and Eva Meinhart had one hit.
Ella Kreke and Niemerg pitched for Dieterich. Kreke threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed three hits, two runs and two walks; Niemerg threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, four runs — three earned — and three walks with three strikeouts.
Casey-Westfield 3, Newton 1
Newton fell to Casey-Westfield, 3-1, at Newton.
Bailee Frichtl and Avery Mulvey had hits for the Lady Eagles (7-1).
Kayla Kocher and Mulvey pitched for Newton. Kocher threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed six hits, three runs — two earned — and two walks with five strikeouts; Mulvey threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed two hits with one strikeout.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 8, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 4
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 8-4, at Windsor.
Ella Kinkelaar had two hits. Sam Hayes had two hits (one double). Alexis Gee had two hits. Ava Richards had one hit (one double) and Sam Porter and Ellie Wittenberg had one hit.
Hayes pitched for the Hatchets (5-4). She threw nine innings and allowed 12 hits, eight runs — six earned — and six walks with three strikeouts.
Bethany (Okaw Valley) 8, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 3
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Bethany (Okaw Valley), 8-3, at Okaw Valley.
Macee Rodman had two hits and Birgen Schlanser, Marissa Summers, Ruby Stuckemeyer, Averie Vaughn and MaKenna Roley had one hit for the Bobcats (0-4).
Summers pitched and allowed five hits, eight runs — two earned — and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings.
Effingham 8, Paris 1
Effingham defeated Paris, 8-1, at Paris.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Marcus Mitchell (6-1, 6-0). Blayne Pals defeated Hudson David (6-4, 6-3). Evan Pryor defeated Robert Wells (7-6 (3), 6-2). Preston Siner lost to Aidan Creech (6-2, 6-7 (4), 0-1 (8)). Ross Schaefer defeated Carter Fox (6-2, 6-2) and Cannon Bockhorn defeated Ian Theirl (6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (2)).
In doubles matches, Dillow and Pals defeated Mitchell and Wells (6-4, 6-1). Pryor and Siner defeated David and Creech (6-4, 6-7 (6), 1-0 (6)) and Schaefer and Bockhorn defeated Fox and Theirl (4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (4)).
Effingham 14, Dieterich 4
Effingham defeated Dieterich, 14-4, at Dieterich.
Camden Raddatz had two hits (one home run). Braxton Lewis had two hits. Spencer Fox had one hit (one double). Evan Waymoth had one hit (one double) and Jack Harper, Quest Hull and Colton Webb had hits.
Webb, Max Seachrist and Lewis pitched for the Flaming Hearts (3-6). Webb threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit, one run and one walk with two strikeouts; Seachrist threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed three hits and one walk with two strikeouts and Lewis threw three innings and allowed two hits, three runs — one earned — and two walk with three strikeouts.
As for the Movin’ Maroons (2-6), Noah Dill had two hits. Sam Hardiek had two hits (one double) and Andrew Hall and Carson Baxter had one hit.
Dill, Hall and Dominic Ashley pitched for Dieterich. Dill threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, 10 runs — four earned — and five walks with six strikeouts; Hall threw one inning and allowed four hits, four unearned runs and two walks with one strikeout and Ashley threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed one walk.
Altamont 4, Vandalia 2
Altamont defeated Vandalia, 4-2, at Altamont.
Logan Cornett had two hits (one double). Mason Robinson had two hits. Jared Hammer had one hit (one double) and Dillan Elam and Nathan Shepard had one hit.
Robinson and Wyatt Phillips pitched for the Indians (3-4). Robinson threw five innings and allowed five hits and three walks with nine strikeouts; Phillips threw two innings and allowed two hits, two runs and two walks with three strikeouts.
Newton 10, Casey-Westfield 7
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield, 10-7, at Newton.
Isaac Flowers had two hits (two doubles). David Ferguson had two hits. Payton Harris had two hits (one double) and Carder Reich and Drake Wolf had one hit.
Reich and Max Meinhart pitched for the Eagles (7-3). Reich threw six innings and allowed five hits, five runs — four earned — and four walks with 10 strikeouts; Meinhart threw one inning and allowed two hits and two runs with two strikeouts.
Neoga 3, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 1
Neoga defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 3-1, at Neoga. Quintin Richards, Brady Reynolds and Landon Titus had two hits and Ryan Koester had one for the Indians (3-5).
Richards and Reynolds pitched for Neoga. Richards threw three innings and allowed one hit, one run and three walks with four strikeouts; Reynolds threw four innings and allowed one hit with six strikeouts.
As for the Bobcats (2-3), Wyatt Rueff had two hits (one double) and Clayton Wojcik had one hit.
North Clay 13, Woodlawn 3
North Clay defeated Woodlawn, 13-3, at North Clay.
Trenton Ingram had two hits. Jesse Weidner had one hit (one home run).
Alex Boose had one hit (one double) and Cody Zimdars, Ayden Jones and Daniel Warren had one hit.
Zimdars, Jack Compton, Ben Czyzewski and Keegan Sullens pitched for the Cardinals (6-3). Zimdars threw two innings and allowed one hit and one walk with five strikeouts; Compton threw one inning and allowed three hits and two unearned runs with one strikeout; Czyzewski threw one inning and allowed one hit and one run with one strikeout and Sullens threw one inning and allowed one hit.
Brownstown-St. Elmo 6, Pana 3
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Pana, 6-3, at Pana.
Adam Atwood had three hits. Jarrett Pasley and Josiah Maxey had two hits. Kyle Behl had one hit and one RBI. Wyatt Stine had one hit and Wyatt Forbes had one RBI.
Atwood started for the Bombers (3-4) and threw six innings, allowing three runs, two hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts; Forbes closed the game and threw one inning with two strikeouts.
WEDNESDAY
Sullivan 10, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 6
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Sullivan, 10-6, at Windsor.
Sam Hayes had three hits. Sam Porter had two hits (one double). Ava Richards had one hit (one home run) and Ella Kinkelaar, Alaira Friese and Katelyn VonBehrens had one hit.
Hayes pitched for the Hatchets (5-3) and allowed nine hits, 10 runs — nine earned — and two walks with six strikeouts over seven innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.