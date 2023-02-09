GIRLS BASKETBALL Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) 62, Altamont 37
Altamont fell to Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 62-37, at Altamont High.
Skylie Klein led the Lady Indians (11-17) with 13 points; Kaylee Lurkins had nine; Claire Boehm and Libby Reardon had four; Sophia Pearcy had three, and Peyton Osteen and Kylie Osteen had two.
Newton 50, Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville 22
Newton defeated Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville, 50-22.
Camryn Martin had 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven steals. Lilly Kessler had six points, three rebounds, and three steals. Elley Bennett had five points, four steals, and six assists. Macy Barthelemy had four points. Addy O’Dell had four points and four rebounds. Karasyn Martin had four points, four steals, and three assists. Peyton Willenborg had four points, and Emma Nadler had four points.
Toledo (Cumberland) 68, Argenta-Oreana 24
Cumberland defeated Argenta-Oreana, 68-24, at Argenta-Oreana High.
Abbie Becker led the Lady Pirates (14-12, 5-3 Lincoln Prairie Conference) with 26 points; Jade Carr had 13; Paige Dittamore had eight; Katelyn Shoemaker had seven; Suzy Fritts had five; Isabel Martinez had four; Leah Gray had three, and Hannah Shoemaker had two.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 64, Macon (Meridian) 38
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Macon (Meridian), 64-38, at Meridian High.
Macee Rodman had 21 points and nine steals. Gracie Heckert had 18 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists. Mady Wojcik had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Marissa Summers had five points and six assists. Ruby Stuckemeyer had four points, and Carmen Olesen had two points.
Brownstown/St. Elmo 63, Bluford (Webber) 30
Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated Bluford (Webber), 63-30, at Brownstown High.
Lexi Seabaugh had 19 points for the Bombers; Laney Baldrige had 12; Alice Turco had eight; Avery Myers had seven; Jayna Ireland had six; Anna Stine had four, and Natelly Beall and Sydney Stine had two.
Shelbyville 53, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 49
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Shelbyville, 53-49, at Stewardson-Strasburg High.
The Hatchets fell to 9-18 overall with the loss.
There was no other information reported.
Farina (South Central) 42, Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 36
South Central defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 42-36, at Christ Our Rock.
Taegan Webster had 14 points for the Lady Cougars (13-15), Brooklyn Garrett had 13, Jaylyn Michel had eight, and Percilla Reid, Brooke Cowger, and Kaitlyn Swift had two.
Louisville (North Clay) 65, Robinson 55
North Clay defeated Robinson, 65-55, on North Clay High.
Miah Ballard had 32 points for the Lady Cardinals, Allison Czyzewski had 20, Alexis VanDyke had 11, and Ava Fleener had two.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Bluford (Webber) 49, Farina (South Central) 43
South Central fell to Bluford (Webber), 49-43, at South Central High.
Brooklyn Garrett and Taegan Webster had 18 points each for the Lady Cougars (12-15), Percilla Reid had three, and Jaylyn Michel and Brooke Cowger had two.
WRESTLING Class 1A Regional at Lawrenceville
Baker Moon finished third at 132 pounds to advance to a Class 1A Sectional at Carterville High School.
Moon defeated Fairfield (pinfall, 3:51) in his first match; lost to Oakwood (pinfall, 2:45) in his second; defeated Lawrenceville (pinfall, 1:29) in his third, and defeated Toledo (Cumberland)/Newton (decision, 19-6) in his fourth.
As for other grapplers, Kaiden Stewart finished 2-2 at 120 pounds; Hunter Roley finished 1-2 at 126 pounds; Saul Ellis finished 2-2 at 145 pounds; Wyatt Haycraft finished 2-2 at 152 pounds; Jeremiah Lorton finished 1-2 at 220 pounds, and Trenton Patterson finished 1-2 at 285 pounds.
