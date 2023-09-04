EFFINGHAM — Below are scores that were sent late or omitted from the Friday and Saturday editions of the Daily News.
BASEBALL
Effingham (St. Anthony) 8, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 0
St. Anthony defeated Stewardson-Strasburg on Tuesday, 8-0.
Beau Adams went 1-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Aiden Lauritzen went 1-for-2 with one run, one RBI and two walks. Connor Roepke went 1-for-2 with one double, one RBI and one walk. Sam Link went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Henry Brent went 2-for-3 with one double, one triple and one run. Brock Fearday scored one run and had one RBI and one walk. Brady Hatton scored one run and had one RBI. Max Koenig scored one run and Joey Trupiano scored one run.
Lauritzen and Fearday pitched for the Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 National Trail Conference).
For the Hatchets (2-2, 2-2 National Trail Conference), Ben Bridges went 1-for-3. Branson Tingley went 1-for-3 and Seth Rincker went 1-for-2 with one walk.
Jackson Gurgel and Tingley pitched for Stewardson-Strasburg.
Altamont 13, Dieterich 0
Altamont defeated Dieterich on Tuesday, 13-0.
Nathan Stuemke went 1-for-1 with two runs, one RBI and two walks. Eli Miller went 1-for-3 with two RBI. Keegan Schultz went 2-for-3 with one double, one run, two RBI and one walk. Dillan Elam went 1-for-1 with two runs, one RBI and one walk. Kaidyn Miller went 1-for-1 with two runs and one walk. Ethan Robbins went 1-for-1 with two runs, two RBI and one walk. Clayton Arnold went 1-for-1. Will Reardon had one walk. Riley Berg scored two runs and had one RBI. Kade Milleville scored two runs and had two RBI and Kaden Davis had two RBI and one walk.
Milleville pitched for the Indians (2-3, 2-1 National Trail Conference).
For the Movin Maroons (2-3, 2-1 National Trail Conference), Justin Boerngen went 1-for-2. Carson Baxter went 1-for-2 and Andrew Hall drew one walk.
Jaxon Funneman, Dominic Ashley and Mason Lidy pitched for Dieterich.
Louisville (North Clay) 4, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 1
North Clay defeated Beecher City on Tuesday, 4-1.
Cody Zimdars went 1-for-3 with one run. Carder Walden went 1-for-1 with one home run, two runs, one RBI and two walks. Ayden Jones went 1-for-2 with two RBI. Trenton Ingram went 1-for-2 with one walk. Ian Jones had one walk. Jesse Weidner had one RBI and Keegan Sullens scored one run.
Jack Compton, Ian Jones and Walden pitched for the Cardinals (3-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference).
For the Bobcats, AJ Radloff had one single. Wyatt Rueff had one double and Layne Jones had one single and one RBI.
Farina (South Central) 16, Brownstown/St. Elmo 1
South Central defeated Brownstown/St. Elmo on Tuesday, 16-1.
Brody Markley went 1-for-3 with one double, one run, two RBI and one walk. Coen West went 1-for-1 with two runs and one walk. Callaway Smith went 1-for-3 with one double and one RBI. Maddox Robb went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Trevan Sidwell went 2-for-2 with one double, five RBI and one walk. Hudson Moore went 1-for-2 with one double, two runs and one walk. Zane Montes had one RBI. Colton Smith scored two runs and had one walk. Max Magnus scored two runs and had one walk. Evan Hoover scored two runs and had one walk. Colby Bursott scored two runs and had two walks. Seth Jones scored one run and had one RBI and one walk and Lucas Bursott scored one run and had one RBI and one walk.
Sidwell pitched for the Cougars (6-0, 3-0 National Trail Conference).
For the Bombers (1-5, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Lane Stine went 1-for-2 with one RBI.
Cade Schaub pitched for Brownstown.
SOCCER
Altamont 7, Carlyle 0
Altamont defeated Carlyle, 7-0, on Thursday.
Jack Lowry had four goals and Ben Roedl, Riley Fenton and Aiden Rosales each had one. Rosales also added one assist for the Indians (3-1).
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 8, Newton 0
Newton fell to Belleville (Althoff Catholic), 8-0, on Thursday.
Aidan Welch and Bo Gomric each had two goals for the Crusaders and Luke Smith, Joseph Hamilton, Michael Roche and Hayden Tell all had one. Welch, Tyler Pollock, Nate Pitre, Sam Medlin, Nash Johanigmeyer, Gomric, Henry Flores and Jack Sorgea all had assists.
The Eagles fall to 3-1 with the loss.
Effingham 6, Effingham (St. Anthony) 1
Effingham defeated St. Anthony on Tuesday, 6-1.
Maicol Sefton scored two goals and had one assist. Gage Kinder had two goals. Andrew Wagoner had one goal and two assists. Khye Stanfield had one goal. Camilo Aden had one assist and Xander Marler had one save for the Flaming Hearts (3-0).
Maddox Wiedman scored for the Bulldogs.
"Our team played well," said St. Anthony head coach Martin Reyes in an email to the Daily News. "We held Effingham's offense for 20 minutes. Then, the injuries started to affect our players."
Teutopolis 8, Charleston 1
Teutopolis defeated Charleston on Tuesday, 8-1.
Gavin Tegeler, Joey Niebrugge and Ethan Thoele all had two goals for the Wooden Shoes (2-1). Evan Waldhoff and Josh Habing each had one.
Thoele and Tegeler also added assists.
Newton 4, Pana 0
Newton defeated Pana on Tuesday, 4-0.
Luke Weber had three goals. Lance Volke had one and Greyson Dow had one assist for the Eagles (3-0).
CROSS COUNTRY
Paris Meet
The St. Anthony and Teutopolis boys and girls cross country teams competed at Paris on Tuesday.
St. Anthony boys and girls both finished with 39 points on the boys side; Teutopolis finished with 109.
Julius Ramos finished fifth at 19:01.43. Daniel Ramos was sixth at 19:17.32. Aidan Braunecker was eighth at 19:24.26. Elliot Frisbee was 11th at 19:54.34. Oliver Kreke was 14th at 20:21.04. Noah Flaig was 19th at 21:09.50. Calvin Sudkamp was 23rd at 21:52.08 and James Emmerich was 29th at 22:31.51.
For Teutopolis, James Hughey finished 20th at 21:12.35. Oliver Lee was 21st at 21:23.89. Nicholas Waldhoff was 26th at 22:25.12. Luke Dennis was 27th at 22:25.52 and Will Deters was 32nd at 23:41.90.
On the girls side, for St. Anthony, Stacie Vonderheide won at 21:18.20. Emma Helmink was fourth at 23:08.16. Ava Faber was 20th at 26:43.01 and Grace Niebrugge was 24th at 27:39.28.
For Teutopolis, Adrienne Koester was 13th at 25:20.63. Pearl Huber was 21st at 26:43.83. Mary Jane Dennis was 23rd at 26:56.99. Elaina Gaffin was 26th at 28:13.27. Ella Neihls was 30th at 29:13.82. Maddie Zane was 32nd at 31:35.23 and Claire Overbeck was 33rd at 33:26.72.
BOYS GOLF
Charleston 162, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 182
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Charleston, 182-162, on Wednesday at Charleston Country Club.
Rylan Rincker shot a final round of 41. Nathaniel Gracey shot a 43. Briar Smith shot a 48 and Jacob Vonderheide shot a 50.
Clayton Carey and Ross McCormick's scores did not count toward the team total. Carey shot a 52 and McCormick shot a 53.
Salem Triangular
St. Anthony defeated Salem and Carlyle in a triangular match at Salem Country Club on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs fired a team score of 147.
Dakota Flaig shot a 34. Charlie Wegman shot a 37 and Lane Ludwig and Preston Phillips shot rounds of 38.
Ryan Schmidt and Jack Swingler's scores did not count toward the team total. Schmidt also shot a 38 and Swingler shot a 41.
Pana Triangular
Altamont competed with Pana and Hillsboro at Oak Terrace Resort on Tuesday.
Justin Kollmann, Gavin Flack and Kaiden Wolff all shot rounds of 45. Daniel McCammon shot a 46.
Charlie Goeckner and Alex Walker's scores did not count toward the team total. Goeckner shot a 52 and Walker a 54.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mattoon 9, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Mattoon on Tuesday, 9-0.
In singles matches, Izzy Volpi (E) lost to Lily Gregory (M) 4-6, 2-6. Charly Kreke (E) lost to Gracie Willingham (M) 3-6, 3-6 and Kristen Armstrong (E) lost to Avery Boyer (M) 4-6, 1-6.
In doubles matches, Volpi and Armstrong lost to Gregory and Boyer 3-6, 3-6. Makenna Duckwitz and Reagan Kreke (E) lost to Willingham and Kam Lathrop (M) 1-6, 2-6 and Lindy Kalber and Corar Hartmann (E) lost to Avery Gill and Ava Butler (M) 1-6, 1-6.
Teutopolis 8, Flora 1
Teutopolis defeated Flora on Tuesday, 8-1.
In singles matches, Anna Probst (T) beat Kathryn Jennings (F) 6-1, 6-1. Julian Hemmen (T) fell to Jenny Powless (F) 1-6, 4-6. Abbie Lee (T) beat Addie Larch (F) 6-1, 6-3. Olivia Hemmen (T) beat Elise Duke (F) 6-3, 6-0. Jada Buehnerkemper (T) beat Makenna Hackney (F) 6-4, 7-6 (4) and Kelsey Niemerg (T) beat Elena Warren (F) 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles matches, Olivia Hemmen and Probst beat Jennings and Duke 6-3, 6-2. Buehnerkemper and Ella Wermert (T) beat Leah Jones and Ava Patridge (F) 6-2, 6-2 and Julian Hemmen and Adi Davidson (T) beat Powless and Hackney 7-6 (5), 6-0.
Altamont 9, Vandalia 0
Altamont defeated Vandalia on Tuesday, 9-0.
Javian Schlanser and Jack Lowry each scored two goals and Aiden Rosales, Juan Fulk, Ben Roedl, Cooper Pals and Kingston Koester all scored one. Paula Fulk finished with two assists and Rosales had one for the Indians (2-1).
Robinson 9, Newton 0
Newton fell to Robinson on Tuesday, 9-0.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann (N) fell to Annie List (R) 1-6, 1-6. Paige Klingler (N) lost to Lauren Staller (R) 1-6, 2-6 and Jailyn Hall (N) lost to Lindsey Hevron (R) 2-6, 0-6.
In doubles matches, Schackmann and Abby Menke (N) lost to List and Staller 2-6, 0-6. Klingler and Hall lost to Grace Gower and Sydney Harmon (R) 2-6, 4-6 and Darci Marble and Chloe Kroenlein (N) lost to Anna Hargrave and Lindsey Hevron (R) 2-6, 0-6.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Teutopolis 1
Teutopolis fell to St. Joseph-Ogden in three sets on Thursday at J.H. Griffin Gym.
The Lady Shoes (6-4) won the first set 25-22, lost the second 21-25 and lost the third 15-25.
Emma Deters had 11 kills, one ace, one block and one dig. Sara Niemerg had three kills, one block and six digs. TaNeal Einhorn had six kills, six blocks and four digs. RyLee Dittamore had three kills, two aces and seven digs. Molly Pals had two kills, one ace and three blocks. Sara Zumbahlen had one kill, two blocks and seven assists. Claresa Ruholl had 19 digs. Summer Wall had three digs. Ava Ruholl had two digs and one assist. Danielle Probst had 15 assists and three digs and Kaitlin Tebbe had four aces.
"We played well, but when you play quality program, they recover from losing first sets," said head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Daily News. "SJO is one of the top 2A teams in the state. They have great outside hitters and can get the ball to them. We put too many freeballs in the middle of the court and they were able to run their offense effectively the last two-thirds of the night. With that said, we played hard, we improved on a couple of problem areas from last week and it was great to have a rowdy student section and their Hawaiian theme, so I'm looking forward to what they cook up for next week."
Effingham 2, Effingham (St. Anthony) 0
Effingham defeated St. Anthony in two sets on Tuesday in the annual "Pink Out" match.
The Flaming Hearts won the first set 25-21 and the second 25-16.
Angela Ballman had eight digs. Sidney Donaldson had four kills, two aces, four blocks and three digs. Berkley Pullen had six assists, three aces, one block and five digs. Hannah Thompson had three kills, 10 assists, one ace and one dig. Raegan Boone had one kill and one dig. Bria Beals had four kills, one ace, one block and nine digs. Olivia Katt had two kills and two digs. Alyssa Martin had five aces and two digs and Bella Austin had four kills, one assist and one block.
For the Bulldogs, Abbi Hatton had four kills, three aces, 10 digs and two blocks. Cara Hatton had four kills and three blocks. Andrea Rudolphi had one kill and two digs. Maddi Kibler had two kills, five digs and one block. Addi Nuxoll had one kill, one ace, nine digs and one block. Addie Wernsing had nine assists, one ace and seven digs. Laney Coffin had two digs and one block. Stacie Vonderheide had four assists and two digs. Anna Niemeyer had one kill and one block. Hailey Niebrugge had two digs and Gracie Passalacqua had two digs.
Teutopolis 2, Marshall 0
Teutopolis defeated Marshall in two sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Shoes (6-3) won the first set 25-13 and the second 25-20.
Emma Deters had six kills, one ace, two blocks and one dig. Sara Niemerg had five kills, three aces, one block and two digs. TaNeal Einhorn had two kills, five aces, one block and two digs. RyLee Dittamore had five kills and one block. Kaitlin Tebbe had two digs. Molly Pals had three kills, one block, one dig and one assist. Sara Zumbahlen had one kill and eight assists. Claresa Ruholl had eight digs. Summer Wall had eight digs. Ava Ruholl had five digs and Danielle Probst had one dig and seven assists.
"I thought we had a solid practice (Monday) and worked on some of the stuff we had revealed as weaknesses over the weekend," said head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Daily News. "For the most part, we were better at those things tonight. That meant we limited errors and it's easier to win when you do that."
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Dieterich 0
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Dieterich in two sets on Tuesday.
The Hatchets (2-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference) won the first set 25-16 and the second 25-12.
Ella Kinkelaar had four aces, 21 assists, three digs and three blocks. Gabby Vonderheide had two aces, seven kills and two digs. Halle Moomaw had one ace, nine kills and one block. Kinley Quast had three aces and seven digs. Samantha Hayes had one dig. Ainslie Eident had three aces and one dig. Ellie Wittenberg had two kills, one dig and two blocks. Alaira Friese had three kills and Anna Albert had six digs.
"It was nice to see Dieterich bring some sparkle tonight and take some good plays from us," said head coach Ronda Schlechte in an email to the Daily News. "It made us refocus and play our game. We still have a few things to iron out, but it's still early in the season."
For the Movin Maroons, Olivia Brummer had one ace, seven digs, two kills and one block. Hailey McWhorter had one dig. Ruby Westendorf had three digs, two kills and three blocks. Ella Kreke had two digs and five assists. Bailey McClain had two digs. Marli Michl had one ace, seven digs, one kill and one block and Allie Uthell had four digs and one block.
Newton 2, Altamont 0
Newton defeated Altamont in two sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles (3-4) won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-16.
Elley Bennett had four aces, two assists and four digs. Paige Zumbahlen had two aces, nine kills, one assist and two digs. Brooke Schafer had two aces, four kills, eight assists, one block and four digs. Isabel Meinhart had one ace and one dig. Bailee Frichtl had one ace, three kills, one assist and five digs. Alisson Stanley had three kills, two blocks and one dig. Lilly Kessler had one kill and one assist and Sally Mahaffey had six assists.
For the Lady Indians (0-2), Peyton Osteen had one ace, three digs and four assists. Libby Reardon had one kill and eight digs. Grace Lemke had one kill. Makaylee Splechter had two kills, two digs and two assists. Della Berg had one kill and six digs. Kylie Osteen had one kill. Brianna Grunloh had five digs. Maya Moore had two kills and one dig and Riley Rippetoe had one kill.
Arcola 2, Neoga 1
Neoga fell to Arcola in three sets on Tuesday.
The Indians (0-6) lost the first set 17-25, won the second 25-20 and lost the third 15-25.
There was no other information to report.
Charleston 2, Toledo (Cumberland) 0
Cumberland lost in two sets to Charleston on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates (1-2) lost the first set 22-25 and the second 25-27.
Charlee Thornton had four kills, one ace, one block, three digs and one assist. Katelyn Shoemaker had two kills, three aces, four blocks and two digs. Hannah Shoemaker had two kills and one block. Suzanna Fritts had one kill and nine digs. Alysa Dittamore had one kill and one block. McKenzie Matteson had one kill, one block and one dig. Brielle Aaron had one block and one dig. Leah Gray had three digs and two assists. Katelyn Haarmann had three digs and Megan Yaw had two digs and five assists.
GOLF
Louisville (North Clay) Dual
North Clay competed at Clay County Country Club on Tuesday.
Riley Poe shot a final round of 43. Jacob Arnold finished with a 45. Kennedy Jones shot a 48 and Alaina Worland fired a 61.
