Crystal Tipton’s Teutopolis Lady Shoes left no doubt.
From the start of the game to the end, Teutopolis showcased its will, defeating county rival Effingham 16-6 at EHS Monday afternoon.
“We started hot and stayed hot,” Tipton said. “Our bats have been working for us this season, and we just kind of continued with it.”
The Lady Shoes opened the first inning by scoring four runs.
Emily Konkel hit a home run to open the game, while Courtney Gibson then plated Kaylee Niebrugge with an RBI double to make it 2-0.
A walk to Dani Sarchet then put runners on first and second with two outs before Estella Mette drew a walk, Summer Wall got hit by a pitch that scored the third run of the frame, and an Olivia Copple single scored the fourth.
But the guests didn’t stop there. The Lady Shoes kept on scoring.
In the second, Daischa Piedra started the rally by drawing a walk.
Then, Niebrugge hit a double that pushed Piedra to third before Gibson drew another walk to load the stations for Sarchet, who then scored a pair on an RBI single to make it 6-0.
Mette then followed that up with an RBI single of her own to make it 7-0 before Wall hit an RBI groundout to the shortstop that plated the eighth and final run of the four-run frame.
Overall, there was nothing the Hearts could do to quiet down a potent Teutopolis lineup, with the onslaught only continuing after the second.
The Lady Shoes plated two more in the third after a sacrifice fly by Niebrugge and an RBI double by Gibson before the Hearts finally cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the third on a Riley Cunningham RBI single that scored Grace Bushur — who reached base with a two-out single.
Teutopolis responded, though, with a five-run fourth that made it 15-1.
Mette started the frame with a single. Wall then drew a walk before Erin Althoff reached on an error by the Effingham third baseman that scored the 11th run for the guests.
Konkel then plated another run with an RBI single to make it 12-1, while Niebrugge later reached on another error that wound up scoring two runs and continuing an otherwise nightmare inning for the Hearts.
However, despite the result, Effingham continued to fight, eventually plating five runs in the bottom of the fifth to equal the final score.
Jerzi Bierman hit a solo home run to start the frame before Sawyer Althoff doubled and later scored on a wild pitch. Bushur then tripled home Daelyn Dunston and later scored on a wild pitch herself, while Tori Budde hit an RBI single that scored courtesy runner Madi Kirk.
Altogether, the Hearts ended up mustering 10 hits for the game, while Teutopolis had 14.
Konkel had four hits.
“I felt like I was seeing the ball, and I wanted to get hits, so anything over the plate, I was swinging at,” Konkel said.
Gibson had three hits, while Mette and Niebrugge had two, and Sarchet, Wall, and Copple had one.
As for Effingham, Bushur led the team with three hits, while Riley Cunningham and Sydney Donaldson had two, and Budde, Bierman, and Sawyer Althoff had one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.