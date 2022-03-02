BOYS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 41, Alton Marquette 33
Teutopolis defeated Alton Marquette, 41-33, in a Class 2A sectional semifinal Friday night at Flora.
The Wooden Shoes (25-7) trailed 8-7 after the first quarter, trailed 16-12 at halftime, and were tied with the Explorers 28-28 at the end of the third before outscoring Alton Marquette 13-5 in the fourth.
Teutopolis received 11 points from James Niebrugge, eight from Max Niebrugge, seven from Dylan Pruemer and Brendan Niebrugge, six from Caleb Siemer, and two from Mitch Althoff.
The Explorers received 10 points from Owen Williams, nine from Parker Macias, eight from Braden Kline, four from Kendall Lavender, and two from Brody Hendricks.
UP NEXT
Teutopolis will face either Pana or Mt. Carmel in the sectional finals Friday at 7 p.m. at Flora High School.
