Macon/Meridian 60, South Central 57
Macon/Meridian defeated South Central, 60-57, in a Class 1A sectional semifinal Friday night at St. Anthony.
The Cougars (26-8) led 14-11 after the first quarter, trailed 26-20 at halftime, and trailed 45-34 at the end of the third before outscoring the Hawks 23-15 in the fourth.
“I don’t ever talk about winning; it’s what we have to do to win,” said head coach Blake Doehring of the season. “Our conference is really, really good and we won a lot of close games. Once we got to 20, I thought we had a special group.”
South Central received 17 points from Keenin Willshire, 14 from Aidan Dodson and Spencer Johannes, five from Brandt Hiestand and Ethan Watwood, and two from Anthony Buonaura.
Macon/Meridian received 23 points from Graham Meisenhelter, 13 from Mekhi Phillips, nine from Riley Day, seven from Grant Meisenhelter, five from Andrew Hurelbrink, and three from Brett Brown.
