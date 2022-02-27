BOYS BASKETBALL
South Central 56, Altamont 50
South Central upset Altamont, 56-50, in a Class 1A regional championship game Friday night at Dieterich.
The Cougars (26-7) trailed 20-11 after the first quarter, led 21-20 at halftime, and were tied with the Indians (26-7) 37-37 after the third before outscoring the Indians 19-13 in the fourth.
South Central received 29 points from Aidan Dodson, 11 from Spencer Johannes, seven from Keenin Willshire, four from London Hails, three from Ethan Watwood, and two from Brandt Hiestand.
Altamont received 12 points from Eric Kollmann, 10 from Noah Klimpel, nine from Will Schultz, seven from Mason Robinson, four from Mason Winn, three from Tyler Robbins and Logan Cornett, and two from Avery Jarhaus.
Macon/Meridian 73, Neoga 67
Neoga fell to Macon/Meridian, 73-67, in a Class 1A regional championship game Friday night at Stewardson-Strasburg High School.
The Indians (17-16) were tied with the Hawks 27-27 after the first quarter, trailed 39-29 at halftime and 53-37 after the third, before outscoring Meridian 30-20 in the fourth.
Neoga received 18 points from Kaden Young, Quintin Richards, and Paci McClure, six from Brady Reynolds, five from Kyle Peters, and two from Luke Romack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.