Postseason football is here.
Two local teams remain in the hunt for a state championship, and here is what each matchup features.
CUMBERLAND V. MT. STERLING (BROWN COUNTY)
Entering the Class 1A playoffs as the No. 4 seed, Cumberland opens up postseason play against Mt. Sterling (Brown County) Saturday.
The Pirates are winners of their last four games — all in dominating fashion. They are averaging 47 points per game and surrendering eight in those four contests.
A run-first team, Cumberland is always looking to beat you on the ground — which they have done successfully during the winning streak — with two individuals, in particular, carrying the bulk of the load.
Galen Martinez is averaging 379 yards on 36 carries and has six touchdowns in those four games, highlighted by a 15-carry, 178-yard, and three-touchdown performance against Villa Grove.
Meanwhile, Iysten Syfert is right behind him, averaging 324 yards rushing on 37 carries. He has eight touchdowns and a 200-yard, four-touchdown game against Cerro Gordo.
As for the quarterback position, Logan Thilker serves as a dual-threat option for the Pirates. He has thrown for 232 yards on 17-of-28 passing and two touchdowns to one interception while rushing for 181 yards on 24 carries and five scores in his last four games.
The Hornets, on the other hand, don’t come into Saturday with the same kind of momentum.
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) has lost it’s last two and three of its last four. Last week, the Hornets fell to Carrollton 50-14.
There were no stats available.
TOLONO (UNITY) V. NEWTON
Newton finally figured out its offensive problems last week against Marshall.
The Eagles pitched a shutout, winning 29-0, and gained 377 yards of total offense while doing it.
Mason Mulvey threw for 110 yards on 10-of-18 passing and one interception, while Meyer Tarr ran for 118 yards and one touchdown. Mulvey added 54 yards rushing on seven carries and two scores, while Isaac Flowers rushed for 89 yards on 21 attempts and one touchdown.
Receiver Ben Meinhart was the lead target for Mulvey, catching eight passes for 88 yards.
However, this week brings a different test.
Tolono (Unity) is the third-ranked team in Class 3A at a perfect 9-0 and can beat you through the air or on the ground.
Quarterback Blake Kimball has thrown for 1,290 yards on 105-of-151 passing and 18 touchdowns to three interceptions, while his top target, Dillon Rutledge, has 689 yards receiving on 58 catches and nine touchdowns.
As for the ground game, there are two options to watch for Saturday.
Matt Brown has 1,241 yards rushing on 173 carries and 15 touchdowns, while Kimball can also use his legs to his advantage. Kimball has 664 yards rushing on 96 carries and nine touchdowns this season.
