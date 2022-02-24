BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 60, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 41
St. Anthony defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 60-41, in a Class 1A regional semifinal Wednesday night at Patoka/Odin.
The Bulldogs (20-12) led 14-8 after the first quarter, 21-18 at halftime, 38-24 after the third quarter, and outscored the Silver Stallions 22-17 in the fourth.
St. Anthony received 20 points from Craig Croy; 17 from Kyle Stewart; seven from Griffin Sehy; six from Brock Fearday; four from Max Koenig, and two from Adam Rudibaugh, Colton Fearday, and Ryan Schmidt.
Olney/Richland County 55, Effingham 47
Effingham fell to Olney/Richland County, 55-47, in a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday night at Olney.
The Hearts (10-22) led 17-11 after the first quarter, trailed 22-21 at halftime and 37-32 after the third quarter before the Tigers outscored them 18-15 in the fourth.
Effingham received 13 points from Ethan Ritz; 12 from Jett Volpi; 10 from Brayden Pals; six from Garrett Wolfe; four from Armando Estrada, and two from Dalton Fox.
Meanwhile, for Olney, Chase Travis led the game with 17 points; Ian Winkler had 13; Zechariah Wease had 12; Dawson Brown had eight, and Drew Blank had five.
Teutopolis 68, Shelbyville 36
Teutopolis defeated Shelbyville, 68-36, in a Class 2A regional semifinal Wednesday night at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond.
The Wooden Shoes (23-7) led 19-9 after the first quarter, 38-16 at halftime, 48-26 after the third quarter, and outscored the Rams 20-10 in the fourth.
Teutopolis received 12 points from Brendan Niebrugge; 10 from Mitch Althoff; nine from Max Niebrugge and Dylan Pruemer; six from Caleb Bloemer and James Niebrugge, and two from Logan Roepke and Cade Buehnerkemper.
Meanwhile, Shelbyville received eight from Drake McDonald; six from Brody Boehm, Hayden Koonce, and Ethan Wells; three from Chase Wells and Mason Jones, and two from Max Beyers and Jack Jokisch.
Newton 46, Paris 29
Newton defeated Paris, 46-29, in a Class 2A regional semifinal Wednesday night at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond.
The Eagles (19-9) trailed 10-7 after the first quarter, led 20-12 at halftime and 26-19 after the third quarter, before outscoring the Tigers 20-10 in the fourth.
Newton received 16 points from Parker Wolf; eight from Ben Meinhart; seven from Evan Schafer; five from Caden Nichols; four from Mason Mulvey, and two from Weston Tharp, Dylan Gier, and Leo Weber.
Meanwhile, for Paris, Ethan Dick led the team with nine points; Kody Crampton had eight; Conor Breneman and Drew Rogers had five, and Bryan Kohlmeyer had two.
Neoga 44, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 40
Neoga upset Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 44-40, in a Class 1A regional semifinal Wednesday night at Stewardson-Strasburg.
The Hatchets (23-7) led 11-7 after the first quarter, trailed 21-20 at halftime, and were tied with the Indians (17-15) 32-32 after the third quarter before Neoga outscored WSS 12-8 in the fourth.
WSS received 15 points from Jordan Wittenberg; 10 from Austin Wittenberg; seven from Sam Vonderheide; six from Carter Chaney, and two from Landon Miller.
Meanwhile, for the Indians, Kaden Young led the team with 15 points; Paci McClure had 10; Luke Romack and Kyle Peters had six; Quintin Richards had four, and Brady Reynolds had three.
South Central 47, Cisne 44
South Central defeated Cisne, 47-44, in a Class 1A regional semifinal Wednesday night at Dieterich.
The Cougars (25-7) trailed 15-14 after the first quarter, were tied with the Runnin' Lions 22-22 at halftime, led 36-35 after the third quarter, and outscored Cisne 11-9 in the fourth.
South Central received 18 points from Keenin Willshire; 12 from Aidan Dodson; 11 from Ethan Watwood, and two from London Hails, Spencer Johannes, and Anthony Buonaura.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Neoga 41, Tuscola 34
Neoga defeated Tuscola, 41-34, in a Class 1A sectional semifinal Tuesday night at Tuscola.
The Indians (26-7) led 13-10 after the first quarter, 22-19 at halftime, and 28-24 after the third quarter before outscoring the Lady Warriors 13-10 in the fourth.
Neoga received 12 points from Sydney Richards, Trista Moore, and Haylee Campbell, and five from Avery Fearday.
Meanwhile, Tuscola received 12 points from Ella Boyer; seven from Sophia Kremitzki; five from Maddie Stahler; four from Sydney Moss, and three from Harley Woodard and Izzy Wilcox.
Commented
