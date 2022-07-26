Shelby County Stewardson competed in the 4th Division Senior American Legion Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton, Illinois, from Thursday, July 21, 2022, to Sunday, July 24, 2022. Shelby County Stewardson earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament, finishing with a 3-2 record. Shelby County defeated Rantoul, 6-5, in the quarterfinals; Danville, 10-8, in the semifinals, and Lincoln, 6-5, to advance to the championship game. Shelby County Stewardson fell to Danville, 8-1, in the first game of the championship series and then lost the second game, 13-11. Danville advances to the state tournament in Aviston with the win. Shelby County Stewardson finished the summer slate with a 17-5 record. Pictured (L-R) in the front are Rowdy Durbin, Ben Bridges, Carter Chaney, Tyler Wetherell, and Ben Meinhart. Pictured (L-R) in the back row are assistant coach Jeremy Kinkelaar, Collin Kinkelaar, Sam Vonderheide, Jordan Wittenberg, Nathaniel Gracey, Jacob Gracey, Colten Bridges, Austin Wittenberg, Rhett Rincker, and head coach Adam Bridges. Not pictures are Connor Manhart, Kendall Morris, and Jackson Gurgel.