Due to a deadline issue, to read more about Effingham’s 17-0 win over Breese Mater Dei on Friday night, please visit us at effinghamdailynews.com and see the Monday edition of the Effingham Daily News.
PLAYOFF BOUND: Effingham secures playoff eligibility with fifth win; defeat Breese Mater Dei 17-0
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Coroner: Teutopolis farmer dies after suffering medical issue while driving tractor
- Joshua Robison, Local Columnist: I will never ride those contraptions again
- Marching bands compete in Effingham Invitational
- STATE CHAMPIONS: St. Anthony boys' golf brings home fifth state championship in program history; Trupiano earns medalist honors
- Former Illinois, Southern Illinois men's basketball coach Bruce Weber lands new gig as college basketball TV analyst
- Trupiano takes home individual gold: 'Now that I've realized it, it's crazy'
- Freshman Coen Pennington leaves his mark on the St. Anthony boys golf team after impressive first year
- Altamont Unit 10 considers modifications to district’s curriculum
- Social Security payments set for big increase
- Input needed to bring historic Heart Theatre back to life
Images
Videos
Stay up to date on COVID-19
Get Breaking News
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.