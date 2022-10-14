Effingham Football

Effingham head coach Brett Hefner hugs quarterback Tanner Pontious after a game against Breese Mater Dei at Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Effingham is now playoff-eligible after winning its fifth game of the season.

 Alex Wallner Daily News

Due to a deadline issue, to read more about Effingham’s 17-0 win over Breese Mater Dei on Friday night, please visit us at effinghamdailynews.com and see the Monday edition of the Effingham Daily News.

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 618-510-9231 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.

Tags

Trending Video