PEORIA — One can never truly depict how a third-place game will go.
Some teams won't play as hard with a championship not on the line; others will try and end the season positively.
The latter was the case for the St. Anthony softball team on Saturday afternoon against Johnston City. The Bulldogs played with pride, winning 8-1 over the Lady Indians to earn a third-place trophy at the Class 2A State Final Tournament at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.
"We came into this knowing there would be two winners: third and first place. We would have loved to be in the championship game, but third place is just as sweet," St. Anthony head coach Makayla Taylor said. "Jumping up to 2A, they had their goals set at the beginning of the year and attained them by making it to state."
The Bulldogs jumped on Johnston City early, scoring four runs in the first inning.
After pitcher Lucy Fearday retired the side in order in the top of the inning, shortstop Cameran Rios started the bottom of the first by reaching second base after an error on the Lady Indians.
Adysen Rios then lined out before second baseman Addie Wernsing hit a single.
Catcher Hailey Niebrugge followed that by reaching on a fielder's choice and Fearday helped herself, hitting an RBI single that plated Cameran to make it 1-0.
Wernsing and courtesy runner Nora Gannaway then scored after first baseman Sydney Kibler reached on an error and courtesy runner Lilly Gannaway scored after an RBI single by third baseman Anna Faber.
St. Anthony then struck back in the third and fourth innings, scoring two in each frame to take an 8-0 lead.
Faber started the bottom of the third with a single before scoring after right fielder Abbi Hatton hit a triple. Left fielder Stacie Vonderheide then plated Hatton on an RBI single to make it 6-0.
Center fielder Adysen Rios then started the bottom of the fourth with a double. Niebrugge was hit by a pitch and both Rios and Nora Gannaway then stole third and second, respectively.
Kibler then drew a walk and Faber plated a pair with an RBI single to make the 8-0 score.
Johnston City then scored its only run of the game in the top of the fifth before Fearday retired seven of the next eight batters to end the contest.
Fearday finished the game allowing two hits and two walks to seven strikeouts. She threw 71 pitches, 50 for strikes.
On the other side of the ledger, the Bulldogs did what they've done all season — make the opposing pitcher work.
Lady Indians' hurler Gabby Overturf finished the game throwing 122 pitches, 80 for strikes.
"A huge thing I preached on this year is quality at-bats," Taylor said. "Looking back at a lot of our games, we made a lot of the pitchers' battle — I think that's why we were so successful this year."
Taylor hopes that the same mindset carries over into the 2024 season.
She also hopes that after the weekend her team had, the respect will come with it.
"I think for us this year, we were the underdogs," Taylor said. "Not being ranked got under their skin, but I told them that it's nice not being on the radar and they took every game like it was their last."
St. Anthony finishes the season with a 25-4 record.
Taylor is now 72-18 in her three full seasons as the Bulldogs' head coach.
