Grace Karolewicz may not wow her opponents with mesmerizing moves, but what she does do is far more valuable to the team as a whole.
“I pride myself on being a leader,” Karolewicz said. “It is a trait where it doesn’t matter the skill set. Especially since I’m a pretty shy person, I’m very proud of my growth as a voice on the floor. It is something that I can thank my teammates and coaches for as they give me an environment that makes it OK to voice your opinion and speak up.”
One of the more consistent players on the St. Anthony roster, Karolewicz has turned into a player that head coach Aaron Rios never imagined she would become.
“For the last three years, she has been an amazing ambassador for our program,” Rios said. “It’s been awesome to see her growth, not only as a player but as a young woman for our program, as well.
“I didn’t think that two years ago that she would be as good of a player as she is now. She’s impressed the heck out of me on that level. It’s been remarkable to see her progress and be committed to what we’re trying to do.”
What sparks the consistency?
It isn’t by scoring a certain amount of points or grabbing a ton of rebounds.
Instead, it’s her ability to run the offense in a manner that involves her not making many mistakes.
“I love to know that the things I’m doing on the floor are a part of our success this season,” Karolewicz said. “Whether it’s passing the ball for an assist or making free throws at the end of the game, I feel fortunate that I can contribute to my team’s progress, especially as a senior being able to guide them.”
Karolewicz, the primary ball-handler for the Bulldogs, averages less than one turnover per game.
What is more intriguing about that statistic to Rios, though, is the fact that she is doing it while playing in one of the more competitive conferences in the entire state.
“That’s so difficult,” Rios said. “We got really good players in our league, and I will say that none of them have that low of an assist-to-turnover ratio. She’s at right about four assists to one turnover per game, and for her to have the ball in her hands for about 70 percent of the game and to turn the ball over less than one time per game, that’s pretty remarkable.”
Against the likes of Altamont’s Grace Nelson and Neoga’s Sydney Richards – players with long arms that can disrupt any ball-handler – Karolewicz has been able to prevail, and her team has followed suit.
“She’s one of the most in-tune students in our classroom every time we have film sessions,” Rios said. “She’s asking questions, and she’s trying to figure out the players’ different tendencies. She goes through the game plan and understands it thoroughly.”
Karolewicz is one of the cogs on the wheel toward a regular-season co-conference championship. St. Anthony shared the crown with Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 20-9 record, marking the first time they won over 20 games in three years, and making Karolewicz happy knowing that what she wanted her team to do at the beginning of the season was finally coming to fruition.
“I came into the season wanting our team to gain the success that we have always known that we are capable of having,” Karolewicz said. “We have more wins and a higher level of teamwork than in the past. We just won our 20th regular-season game, and we are the first team to dot hat in a while.
“That makes me so excited to see that our hard work is paying off.”
