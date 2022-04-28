PLAYING THROUGH IT: Neoga's Avery Fearday finds athletic success while battling diabetes

While on a family trip, Shari Fearday noticed something in her daughter that she had never seen before.
Avery Fearday — who was heading into her sophomore year at Neoga High School at the time — began showing strange signs, signs that an individual with diabetes would have.
"She went to the bathroom and drank a lot," Shari said. "She was also extremely grouchy; I thought it had to do with hormones. Then we took our family to Mexico and the kids had a room and her brothers and sister were like, 'She's up like 45 times a night to go to the bathroom.'"
That family trip wouldn't be the last time something like this occurred, either.
A nearly identical situation happened when Shari, Avery, Avery's sister, and Shari's friend went to a concert. A trip that ended with Shari calling and eventually sending Avery to St. Louis Children's Hospital for further evaluation, even though Avery had figured out what was wrong with her before their arrival.
"We went to a concert, and we stayed in a room, and she went to the bathroom every 10 minutes. So we were on the way home, and we were like, 'Something is wrong with you.' So, she self-diagnosed and said, 'I think I have diabetes because I have this and this and this,'" Shari said. "So, I took her to the doctor the next week and asked if we could get a diabetes test. They tested her blood sugar, and it was so high that they went to three different offices to check it."
Overall, not many people would have imagined this could happen to an otherwise fully active and healthy teenage girl.
Avery is a three-sport athlete for the Indians, playing basketball, softball, and volleyball, and said that the way she plays each sport has changed since she got diagnosed three years ago.
"There have been multiple times when I've had to sit out of practices because my blood sugar will go low then," Avery said. "I don't have as much adrenaline during practice, which doesn't keep me high. The coaches are always great, but it's hard to sit there and watch while everyone is shooting free throws or running. You're just sitting there, and it feels like you should be doing something, and once I do, and my blood sugar does get high enough, and I go back in, sometimes I don't feel like I'm all there yet.
"You would think you would feel better automatically when your blood sugar gets to the right level, but it's a process. Somedays, I'll be up and down all day and feel awful. The big thing about diabetes is that you never feel 100 percent — it's either you're recovering from a low or a high; it never feels like you're just steady."
It isn't only about how she feels, though; it's also what she has to play with at all times.
Whenever you watched a Neoga basketball game this past winter, you couldn't help but notice a sensor placed on Avery's left or right arm.
That sensor is Avery's Dexcom, which she puts on either her left or right arm or stomach to track her blood sugar levels. She also has a pump that connects to the patch but can't wear it during games.
"I have to unplug it, so I usually do it right when I change my shirt and put my stuff on so that I don't have to tuck it in," Avery said. "So, I take it off, and sometimes Mr. James will hold it on the bench. If I need to check my blood sugar, he'll have my phone or pump. Last year, I used it every game, and this year, I only do it if I have bad blood sugar because my parents have an app on their phone where they can read my blood sugar while I'm playing. If I start going low, they can give me a sign."
The Dexcom offers other features, too, with one being the ability for her family to check on her while she's playing a game through an app on their phones that sounds an alarm if her blood-sugar levels are ever low.
"It's the 'Dexcom Follow App,' and it goes along with her Dexcom that reads her numbers," Shari said. "Each dot is every five minutes, and what it does is read to her Apple phone, and it gives us an alarm whenever she gets too low because she can pass out. There have been times in practice where I've gone down there and said, 'Eat something. You're too low.'"
Like most devices, though, problems can always happen.
Avery explained one incident — well before she had an insulin pump and had to take shots — where she went to jump and the Dexcom wouldn't move, causing an issue.
However, what Avery ended up doing to resolve the problem was simple.
"I started putting it in my stomach toward the end," Avery said. "Last year, I wrapped my arm every game, and this year, I decided that I didn't want to, so in my first game, I got screened, and the thing fell right off. I threw it to someone on the bench, and it went all the way under the bleachers, and their bleachers didn't have where you can go in the sides, so we had to get a broom, and the transmitter is very small."
Even with those problems arising, though, Avery and her family are seemingly never worried, with her support system behind her being one reason for that feeling.
Neoga head basketball coach Kim Romack is one important piece of that puzzle.
"She's been amazing," Avery said. "I remember one practice when I wouldn't admit I was low, but they all knew, and my mom came and confirmed that I was low. So, I went to get the snacks I'd eat on the side, and Coach Romack would come over and talk and ask me questions.
"She's always willing to be more educated on it and knows more about it so that she can help me."
Romack has been Avery's head coach for all four years of her high school career and has seen her grow both as a player and a person while battling this condition, doing it all with a smile on her face throughout.
"The kid has played through a lot of adversity. A lot of people might have taken the opportunity to say, 'I'm not going to do this anymore,' but Avery's figured out a way to play through it, and it hasn't changed the way that she's done anything," Romack said. "She's still aggressive all the time. We don't worry about her going out there and giving us half-effort. Her parents, and Avery herself, do a very good job of monitoring and making sure that she will be OK.
"There are times when we keep an eye on her, and if we know that's its a day where things are up and down, we'll monitor those minutes and get her some breaks, and Avery is usually pretty good about letting us know if something is going on."
Avery will continue her basketball career after high school, too. She signed to play at Lake Land College for the next two years, something that Romack always believed she could do even while being diabetic.
"There are a lot of kids who have let this affect them, but not Avery," Romack said. "I knew that whatever she put her mind to, she would be able to do. She advocates for herself and knows what she can and can't do. Whatever she wants to do, she's going to be able to do, and that's in everything she does in life."
Avery won't be the only Indian heading to Mattoon in the fall, either. Teammate Trista Moore is playing softball at Lake Land, leaving her and her family comfortable knowing that someone who better understands her situation will be with her while in college.
"Up until this year — she didn't play volleyball — we've played every sport together," Avery said. "She's spent a lot of time around it, and she has always been very helpful."
Playing basketball at the next level isn't the only thing Avery is looking forward to, though, as she is also looking forward to jump-starting her career.
Avery added that being diabetic has sparked an interest in what she wants to study further, saying that she plans to study toward becoming a dietitian and a diabetes educator.