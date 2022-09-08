Keaton Gabel had a positive impact on just about everyone he met and strived to help others – despite facing overwhelming challenges in his own life. The Effingham High School junior died Saturday after a long battle with cancer. He was 16.
“His dad said it best by saying, ‘He stared cancer in the face every day for almost four years and refused to give up. He fought like crazy,’” said Michelle Eaton, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Huddle Leader at Effingham High School and Effingham Junior High School. “That is an amazing testimony of the hope that he had.”
Keaton was honored before Tuesday night’s varsity volleyball match between Effingham and Taylorville. Several players and the student section donned yellow — the official color for September and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month — while some wore black shirts with “Keaton’s Crue” inscribed on them.
“Our team wanted to wear yellow shirts to honor Keaton like we honored Elizabeth Weidner last year at Teutopolis, as we saw how impactful it was to her family,” said sophomore Sidney Donaldson, who helped organize the night.
Junior Angela Ballman was one player on the team who was especially close to Keaton.
“It was really hard,” Ballman said. “I had been going to school with him since kindergarten, and I’ve known him since we were kids. We would occasionally hang out, have game nights at his house, and play video games together for a long time.
“He was just such a charismatic person; he was always sarcastic, so that’s why we all liked him. He’s quiet and shy, but once you get to know him, he can open up so much.”
Doctors diagnosed Keaton with Ewing’s Sarcoma in 2018. It’s a rare form of cancer that primarily affects bones and is found more commonly in males who are either teenagers or young adults.
Keaton’s father, Mark Gabel, said his son constantly shed a positive light on even the darkest of situations.
“Whoever met him walked away with a positive experience,” Gabel said. “He was kind of the complete package.”
Gabel said that Keaton had a unique and infectious sense of humor, and he constantly provided comic relief to unpleasant situations.
“He had a really dry, almost dead-pan sense of humor,” Gabel said, calling him an “old soul.”
Keaton was a bookworm. His Dad remembers taking him to a book store where Keaton chose a mystery novel.
“I really enjoy a good mystery,” Keaton told his Dad.
That sort of comment led many who knew him to describe Keaton as an “old soul.” He often said things you might hear from someone of an older generation, not a teenage boy.
Keaton enjoyed a wide range of music, including soul, R&B, and Motown artists. Mark Gabel listens to Keaton’s music library on his iPad, which includes artists such as Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye and Aretha Franklin. A couple of Keaton’s favorite songs were “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper and Whitney Houston’s version of “Higher Love.”
Keaton’s father said his son never needed or asked for much and seemed content with life’s simple pleasures.
“He didn’t need a whole lot of bells and whistles, and maybe that’s because we didn’t have time to worry about bells and whistles,” Gabel said.
Despite being diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening disease, Keaton never let his own problems prevent him from helping others.
“He was sympathetic to a lot of other people’s causes even though he was fighting a pretty hard fight,” Gabel said.
Gabel said Keaton was passionate about school, and a tutor to some of his peers. He hoped to attend the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, a college preparatory public high school in Aurora, Illinois.
“His long-term goal was to be a pediatric oncologist,” Gabel said. “He always wanted to be a doctor, and the cancer journey honed that in to where he’s like, ‘Now, I not only want to still be a doctor, I want to help other kids dealing with what I do.’”
Keaton never let his illness define him, and he and his family did everything they could to let him continue living as normal and happy a life as possible. They never discussed Keaton’s illness at home, reserving those conversations for the hospital. They focused on the things he enjoyed doing and talking about whenever they were home together.
“He didn’t want to be defined as ‘Keaton the kid with cancer.’ He was Keaton. So when we were at home, we were talking about ‘Survivor,’ talking about music. He felt very strongly about social justice issues, so we would talk about things like that.”
Keaton and his father liked to watch the show “Survivor.” Thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation, Keaton got to meet one of the contestants from the show, Butch Lockley.
Gabel said he always made sure to give Keaton space to enjoy being a teenager and, if only for a moment, forget about his illness.
“You’re a person too,” Gabel said of his son. “He was able to look away even though you’re always staring at it.”
Gabel expressed deep appreciation for everything the staff at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital did to help Keaton and provide some comfort to his family.
“They were there when he needed to talk or to listen, and obviously, medically they were there. I can’t say enough great things about them,” Gabel said. “That level of support gives you the confidence to keep going and to keep the fight and to keep your hopes and your spirits up.”
Additionally, Gabel said the support from the community in Effingham made a difficult experience a little more bearable. Community members, fellow students and the churches Keaton was involved with provided the family with a strong emotional, financial and spiritual support system.
Eaton, the FCA Huddle Leader, was one person Keaton showed openness toward throughout his battle.
“To know him is to love him,” Eaton said. “He knew everybody, and they knew him. He was just one of those kids who valued everyone he met and got to know them well. His FCA was a huge group of 150 kids, and it was a great bond. They all came together, which was what it was about, supporting each other, celebrating their successes, and going through the hard times.
“He taught us so much about that and had a great support group.”
Eaton added that Keaton elected to speak to his group, too.
“He stood up, and he said, ‘I don’t want you guys to feel sorry for me in what I’m going through because there are kids in the hospital that have been there their whole lives and have had cancer their whole lives, and we’re not going to get better until we find a cure,’” she said.
When Keaton was diagnosed, Eaton grew closer to him and his family and developed a bond.
“At that time, he shared that with us and asked for his friends to come around him and support him in prayer, and that was just the beginning of Keaton showing us what an amazing young man he was,” Eaton said. “We got to see what a strong and unselfish kid he was and how his faith led him on the journey his friends went through with him. He’s been a great shining light in that.”
Eaton said several kids wanted to do things in his honor besides praying. They wanted to make signs and T-shirts and start fundraisers.
Keaton’s father and Jill Miller created a fundraiser in January 2020. Since then, 229 donators have helped raise $22,115.
“I’ve told so many people that navigating through something like this would not be possible had it not been for the kindness of strangers,” Gabel said.
To donate to the cause and read more about Keaton, visit www.gofundme.com/f/keaton-gabel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.