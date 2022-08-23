Pitching left the Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg baseball team with some serious questions after the graduation of a pair of seniors in the spring.
Now entering life without Gavan Wernsing and Carter Chaney, head coach Brett Harmeier is simply going to use a "pitch by committee" philosophy.
"Our pitching was a big question mark, but I told all our guys that you will have to show up ready to pitch, no matter who you are," Harmeier said. "We will have to pitch by committee; that's how we will have to do it because I don't know if we have a guy that can go out there and hurl seven innings with 12-14 strikeouts."
That philosophy was put on full display Monday against Teutopolis at Teutopolis High School Baseball Field, as four different hurlers saw time on the mound for the Hatchets in their 6-5 victory over the Wooden Shoes.
Austin Wittenberg started on the bump for WSS (1-0). He threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and one walk with a pair of strikeouts.
Twin brother Jordan Wittenberg followed Austin and pitched the next two innings, where he gave up three hits, five runs — none earned — with two strikeouts.
Carter Chaney would then follow Jordan, pitching for the next 1 1/3 innings, and Tyler Wetherell closed the game for the Hatchets, pitching one inning and yielding one hit with a pair of strikeouts.
Overall, the four hurlers for the Hatchets threw a combined 112 pitches, 66 percent for strikes.
Adding onto that, WSS also got timely run support.
The Hatchets scored two runs in the first, two in the second, and two in the fifth.
Austin started the first inning with a base hit off Teutopolis (0-1) hurler Ben Goeckner.
Wetherell would then draw a walk two batters later before Kendall Morris got hit by a pitch to load the stations for Jordan, who worked a bases-loaded free pass to make it a 1-0 game.
Rhett Rincker would then pop out for the second out of the frame before Wetherell scored on a wild pitch — with Jackson Gurgel up to bat — to make it 2-0. Gurgel eventually ended the inning when he hit a dribbler back to Goeckner, who tossed it to Connor Siemer for the putout at first.
Following the first, the Hatchets then tacked on two more runs in the second, both coming with two outs.
Austin, once again, started the rally with a leadoff walk before Chaney followed with a base hit that forced acting Teutopolis head coach Jordan Thoele — who replaces Justin Fleener for the 2022-2023 campaign — to pull Goeckner after 43 pitches.
With one runner on first and second, Thoele elected to go with Tyler Pruemer to get the final out of the frame.
Pruemer would find himself in a jam, though, as he walked Wetherell and Morris, both of which led to the visitors taking a 3-0 advantage.
Pruemer would eventually escape the inning, but not before one more run crossed after Jordan Wittenberg reached first on an error that scored Chaney.
Ultimately, that miscue was the only one in the game for the Wooden Shoes.
WSS, on the other hand, didn't play that clean, despite the win. The Hatchets finished with five errors, all of which led to runs.
"I won't say we expect that in the first game, but you get the first game jitters out of the way, and I think we'll clean that up," Harmeier said. "As the season goes on, we'll take more reps. I had kids all over the field today in positions they don't normally play, so they'll get reps at each position, and we'll clean it up that way."
As for Thoele, he was happy with his team's adjustments.
"We adjusted when it came to putting the ball in play," Thoele said. "The second and third time through the lineup, we put the bat on the ball, put it in play, and it went our way."
The Wooden Shoes scored one run in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Brett Kreke started the bottom of the fourth by reaching second base on an error.
Then, after back-to-back outs, Kreke scored on an RBI single by Goeckner to make it 4-1 before Mitch Koester grounded out to end the inning.
WSS then followed that frame with two more runs in the top of the fifth, but Teutopolis never went away.
Logan Lawson started the bottom of the fifth with a single. Bennet Thompson then followed that by reaching on an error that allowed Lawson to advance to third and Thompson to reach second.
Conner Hoelscher then struck out for the first out of the frame before Bloemer hit a sharply hit grounder to third that ate up the third baseman, which allowed Lawson to score to make it 6-2.
The Wooden Shoes then plated two more after Caleb Siemer reached on an error by the third baseman that allowed Thompson and Bloemer to score before adding their fifth run on an RBI single by Goeckner.
Goecker was the only player in the game to record more than one hit.
SCORING
WSS 220 020 0 — 6 5 5
T 000 140 0 — 5 5 1
WP — Jordan Wittenberg (1-0). LP — Goeckner (0-1). SV — Wetherell (1). Multiple Hitters: Teutopolis — Goeckner 2-4.
UP NEXT
Teutopolis faces St. Anthony at Paul Smith Field tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg faces Central A&M on Friday at 5 p.m.
