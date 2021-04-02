The Cumberland Pirates used stellar defense and 27 fourth-quarter points to help defeat the Blue Devils of Villa Grove/Heritage 34-0.
“It was really nice to see us be able to score from different phases,” said Cumberland head coach Lucas Watkins. “I thought early on our offense wasn’t really clicking, but the defense continued to pick us up with another shutout.”
The Cumberland offense went three-and-out on its first drive of the evening, but forced one of their own on defense. On the ensuing punt, Ayden Dukeman tackled the Blue Devils punter to give the Pirates possession on the 10-yard line.
The Pirates capitalized on the short field with quarterback Logan Thilker finding Ross Hemmen accros the middle for a six-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead with five to go in the first quarter.
Brant got to show off his punting ability on the Pirates’ next possession, pinning the Blue Devils back on their own 2-yard line with 11:07 remaining in the half.
That didn’t phase the Blue Devils, as they were able to effectively move the ball down the field to an eventual first-and-goal from the five. But Hemmen, who scored the opening touchdown for the Pirates, made a pair of tackles for loss on second and third down to force fourth-and-goal from the five.
The Blue Devils were unable to convert, with the pass sailing out of bounds on the let side for a goal-line stand for the Pirates, holding the Blue Devils to no points after nearly an 11-minute drive to go into the half up 7-0.
“That stop was huge,” Watkins said. “Especially right before the half. We were able to come out in the second half, stop them and score and it just kept rolling from there.”
Villa Grove/Heritage got the ball to start the second half and was able to work it into Cumberland territory. But from there, the Pirates stood tall, with Iysten Syfert coming up with a big tackle for loss to force third-and-9. The Blue Devils looked to convert through the air on third and fourth down, but Maddox McElravy came up with consecutive pass break ups to force a turnover on downs.
“I thought our corners played really well going against their good receivers,” said Watkins. “It was a great overall team effort.”
But the Pirates weren’t able to capitalize, fumbling the ball back to the Blue Devils on Villa Grove/Heritage’s 28-yard line.
Cumberland forced a punt after the Blue Devils were called for an offensive pass interference. Hemmen was able to get an angle on the return and take it down to the Villa Grove/Heritage 24-yard line.
Brant was able to pick up 11 on a rush from the 23 down to the 12-yard line before the end of the quarter, with the Pirates still up 7-0.
But Cumberland was unable to punch it in, turning the ball over on downs at the 9-yard line.
After forcing a three-and-out, Hemmen got another chance at a punt return, this time taking it to the house for a 45-yard touchdown return to go up 14-0 with 8:47 remaining.
The Pirates recovered a fumble on Villa Grove’s ensuing possession, but couldn’t do anything with it, being forced to punt. It was another great punt by Brant, who pinned the Blue Devils on their own 7-yard line.
On the first play of the Blue Devils’ possession, Syfert came up with a pick-six to increase the lead to 21-0 with 5:24 remaining.
“Syfert plays so well defensively,” Watkins said. “It was great to see him get in the end zone.”
After forcing a turnover on downs, Brant broke free for a 28-yard run down to the Blue Devils 23-yard line.
After Hemmen was able to take a handoff down to the 1-yard line, Brant punched it in. The extra point hit off the upright, giving the Pirates a 27-0 lead with 57 seconds to go.
With just seconds left in the game, the Blue Devils took one last carry. But the ball was fumbled and recovered by Brant, who brought it the distance for a touchdown with no time remaining to put the nail in the coffin for a 34-0 win.
“[Brant] has done a great job,” Watkins said. “He kind of broke onto the scene as a sophomore. Last year, he had a pretty good year, but he got banged up and missed three or four games.
“This year, it’s unfortunate in a shortened season, only getting six games. But he’s kind of the heart and soul of our team. He’s a very good athlete.”
Cumberland just missed out on cracking the top-10 in the Associated Press poll last week, receiving seven votes. A convincing victory against Villa Grove could have the Pirates in the top-10 next week.
