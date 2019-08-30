The Cumberland Pirates defeated Decatur LSA Friday 46-0.
The score could have been even more slighted, as the Pirates held a 40-0 lead at halftime after a defensive touchdown.
Up next, the Pirates will return home to take on Argenta-Oreana, which fell to Arcola 43-6 Friday.
Stats were not provided by deadline.
The Newton Eagles were defeated in a close contest to the Paris Tigers Friday evening, 13-12.
The Eagles defense played admirably, not allowing a score for the entirety of the first quarter to a team that was undefeated a season ago.
But the Tigers were able to get a pair of scores in the second to take a 13-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Jason Fulton’s Eagles defense stood strong and made plays right from the kickoff, forcing a fumble that the Eagles were able to take down the field and punch it in on a one-yard quarterback sneak from Payton Birch. But the extra point was blocked to make it 13-6.
With Paris looking to put the finishing touches on the evening at the Eagles 21, Fulton’s defense came up big again, stopping the Tigers on fourth down to give the Eagles one more chance.
After they had marched the ball down the field, it was Newton that found itself in a fourth and 1 situation. But the Eagles not only converted, Adam Bridges took the handoff 12 yards for a touchdown.
After the Eagles called a timeout to discuss, they elected to go for two. But the conversion was no good and the Tigers recovered the ensuing onside kick to run the clock out and earn the win.
Up next, Newton will have its home opener when Sullivan comes to town.
Stats were not available by press time.
