Stickney, IL—BBR Lady pushed her record to five wins in seven starts Sunday evening with a victory in a $17,500 leg of the Fox Valley Flan Series at Hawthorne Racecourse for owner Elizabeth Roedl of Edgewood.
With co-owner and trainer Freddie Patton Jr. handling the driving chores, BBR Lady led from start to finish to prevail in a personal best 2:01.4. The two-year-old trotting filly’s career bankroll now stands at $20,000.
Also on Sunday, Lousrolando took third-place honors in a $17,500 division of the Kadabra Series for twoyear-old trotting colts and geldings. Trainer-driver Kyle Husted of Altamont shares ownership in the colt with David Brigham of Concord, Michigan.
In other action at Hawthorne, Kandi’s Fortune finished third Saturday night in a $17,500 leg of the Incredible Tillie Series for owners Brian and Kandi Herzog of Beecher City. Trained and driven by Patton, the two-year-old pacing filly outperformed her post-time odds of 50-1.
Also at Hawthorne, Impressive Art scored a victory for owner-trainer Dane May of Newton last Friday night in 1:53.2, while Artofficial Flavor won in 1:54.2 on the same program for trainer Angie Coleman, formerly of Altamont. Coleman returned to the winner’s circle Sunday evening, training Shelly On My Mind to a 1:53.2 triumph for owner Shelly Graham of Salem.
Altamont natives Richard and Bethany (Stuckemeyer) Finn also enjoyed success in Chicago over the weekend, as their stable posted runner-up finishes with both Evening Play and Take The LL. Trainer Richard Finn drove both horses, who were each narrowly edged in photo finishes.
