Sydney Richards held her arms out wide, had the game ball in her right hand, and smiled from ear-to-ear as her teammates celebrated with her.
The clock had just struck zeros and Neoga had just outlasted Altamont 64-58, in double overtime, to win the National Trail Conference Girls Basketball Tournament championship. It was the first time the Indians lifted the large bronze trophy since 2015.
“This is nice,” Neoga head coach Kim Romack said. “This group of kids works so hard and they deserve this. It means a lot to our school and our program and our kids; this is where we want to be going, going into the next four weeks here going into the postseason.”
Additionally, Neoga’s win also marked the end of a three-year streak for Altamont winning the tournament, with Richards playing a significant role in it, especially down the stretch.
The junior finished with 22 points, including four clutch free throws at the end that made it a multiple-possession game.
“I was thinking that whatever happens here, I trust God’s plan,” said Richards on her late free-throws. “If we win, we win; if we lose, we lose, and we move on. Luckily, we took home the win, and I’m so thankful.”
What was more important to her, though, was the feeling of finally bringing back to the community something they hadn’t seen in nearly 10 years. Richards was in the fourth grade when Neoga last won a conference championship.
“It’s fantastic,” Richards said. “Our coaches always say, ‘Don’t let this be the peak. We want to peak at the end,’ and this is a great achievement for our team, and I’m proud of us right now.”
However, Richards wasn’t the only one to have that same sense of jubilation.
For the two seniors on Neoga’s roster, Avery Fearday and Trista Moore, this win was the icing on top of the cake.
As freshmen, Fearday and Moore were a part of a team that went 14-16 and won the consolation championship in the tournament.
Fast forward three years, though, and both of them can now say that they finished the job. They are now conference champions — even though, for Fearday, it was more meaningful to her that the fans be involved in the victory and celebration after a year where they didn’t get to have that same joy.
“It was crazy to have the crowd here; it’s a lot nicer than last year with COVID,” Fearday said. “Our fans were great and it was pretty cool to do this in front of everyone and work together as a team.”
While Neoga’s student section was loud and boisterous throughout the waning stages of the contest, though, there were moments when head coach Katie Lurkins’ bunch could have quieted them, but it never happened.
Altamont had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation and the first overtime, but Neoga’s length and defensive awareness proved to be too much, as all Altamont could come up with was a long-range desperation heave that they missed.
Then, once double-overtime rolled around, the third time was never a charm, as Romack’s team remained calm and put the finishing touches on a fantastic high school battle.
“When you get down to the end of regulation and things are a little hectic and chaotic, you get for more minutes, and you got to calm down and play,” Romack said. “That was the big thing. We kept saying that if we could get a lead, and we got a couple of stops on the defensive end, finally converted on a couple down here and got that cushion that we wanted to be able to run a little bit of clock.”
Within the first 56 seconds of double overtime, Neoga had built a five-point lead, 59-54, after a 3-pointer from Moore and a layup from Haylee Campbell forced an Altamont timeout, proving to be just what Romack wanted.
“We were talking about getting up four. That was our big thing and we made those two big shots and congrats to all of them for being able to make the open shot when we needed them,” Romack said. “We would have liked to do things better throughout the first four quarters, but we finished in overtime.”
Campbell finished with 19 points, second on the team in that category, while Moore had six, Fearday had nine, and Allison Worman had seven.
Campbell, Moore, and Richards all earned nominations to the all-tournament team, too.
Meanwhile, for Altamont, Grace Nelson also earned a spot on the all-tournament team to go along with being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. She finished the championship game with 32 points.
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
- Grace Nelson (MVP), Altamont, Soph.
- Gracie Heckert, CHBC, Jr.
- Sydney Richards, Neoga, Jr.
- Ella Kinkelaar, WSS, Soph.
- Riley Guy, Saint Anthony, Sr.
- Lexi Seabaugh, BSE, Soph.
- Trista Moore, Neoga, Sr.
- Lani Morrison, CHBC, Sr.
- Brooklyn Garrett, South Central, Sr.
- Madilyn Brummer, Dieterich, Sr.
- Haylee Campbell, Neoga, Jr.
- Lucy Fearday Saint Anthony Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.