Effingham Park District is welcoming sign ups for soccer. Soccer will be offered for boys and girls four years old through eighth grade. Play will be on Saturday mornings for seven weeks at Evergreen Hollow Park binning August 22.
The leagues and grades will be the Little Kickers league for ages four through kindergarten, Mid-Fielders for first and second grade, Strikers for third and fourth grade, Challengers fifth and sixth grades, and Legends for seventh and eighth grades.
The Park District needs a minimum of 32 registrations for the Legends division.
The fee is $30 for in district, $60 for out of district.
The sign up deadline is August 1. Registrations after will be assessed a $10 late feee.
The Park District is also looking for parents to assume coaching positions. The head coaches child’s sign up fee will be waived.
Registration can be doen online at effinghamparkdistrict.org, at the Park District’s office at 1906 South Fourth Street, or over the phone at 342-4415.
The Park District is also accepting registrations for flag football until August 1. The season begins August 17 and runs through mid-October.
The “B” League is for second, third and fourth grade boys and girls. The “A” League will be compromised of fifth and sixth grade boys and girls.
Rules are designed to minimize contact as much as possible. Tackling, illegal contact and scrambling for loose balls are not permitted.
Fees must be paid at time of registration. For residents, the cost is $40, and $70 for non-residents.
