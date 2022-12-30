The first quarter was all that mattered between two Effingham County rivals in one of two Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic Semifinals.
Teutopolis (12-1) outscored St. Anthony (10-5) 16-12 in the first quarter before both teams tied one another in the following three frames on Thursday night at J.H. Griffin Gym.
The Wooden Shoes, however, were the ones to come away with the victory, winning 50-46 over the Bulldogs to advance to the Effingham/Teutopolis Chrismas Classic Finals.
Teutopolis started the game with a Caleb Siemer layup for the contest’s first points. Siemer then went on a personal 4-0 run to make it 6-2 before James Niebrugge made a layup to make it 8-4.
Griffin Sehy then responded with a jump shot to make it 8-6 before a Brendan Niebrugge 3-pointer pushed the lead back to five points, 11-6.
St. Anthony would then cut it to three points after a Ryan Schmidt layup, but the Wooden Shoes pushed it back to five points after a James Niebrugge jump shot.
Logan Roepke then knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 16-10 before Schmidt closed the quarter with a layup to equal the 16-12 score after the first frame.
St. Anthony then started the second frame with a Max Koenig layup to cut the deficit to two points, 16-14, before Roepke made another 3-pointer to push the lead to five again, 19-14.
Teutopolis eventually took a 25-21 lead into the break and a 34-30 lead after the third quarter.
St. Anthony had momentum following the third quarter, though, after a Sehy 3-pointer beat the buzzer, but the Bulldogs couldn’t withstand the Wooden Shoes in the fourth.
Teutopolis went on an extended run in the period to push the game further in their favor.
“We got Joey down on the block to where they struggled to guard him there, but key stops, key baskets, key rebounds in the fourth quarter; our defense was a bit suffocating in the fourth quarter,” Wooden Shoes’ head coach Chet Reeder said. “We didn’t let them get to their spots like they were in the first couple of quarters, so that was huge.”
What was also huge, though, was the atmosphere.
There was no seat to be found inside J.H. Griffin Gym, and the Wooden Shoes gave their fans something to be happy about afterward.
“These kids are so blessed to play in this area in front of these people; have all these people in this community and the surrounding communities that care so much about basketball and watching them. I always tell them, ‘Don’t take it for granted because this isn’t normal.’”
For the game, Siemer led the way with a game-high 14 points. Brendan Niebrugge had 11. James Niebrugge finished with nine. Logan Roepke had six. Joey Niebrugge had five. Garrett Gaddis had three, and Mitch Koester had two.
As for St. Anthony, Sehy and Schmidt led the team with nine points each. Koenig, Brock Fearday, and Collin Westendorf had seven, and Michael Martelli and the recently returning Adam Rudibaugh had two.
“We’re going to get better from tonight. There’s no doubt about it,” Bulldogs’ head coach Cody Rincker said. “Yes, we lost, but there are losses, and then there are losses. There are losses where you come out of the game and realize that you didn’t play to your potential; you beat yourselves, you gave the game away and tonight was not one of those nights.”
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Teutopolis (12-1) 16 9 9 16 50 St. Anthony (10-5) 12 9 9 16 46
T — Siemer 14, B. Niebrugge 11, Ja. Niebrugge 9, Roepke 6, Jo. Niebrugge 5, Gaddis 3, Koester 2. FG 19, FT 8-16. (3-pointers: Roepke 2, B. Neibrugge 1, Siemer 1
STA — Schmidt 9, Sehy 9, Westendorf 7, Fearday 7, Koenig 7, Rudibaugh 2, Martelli 2. FG 17, FT 6-8. (3-pointers: Westendorf 1, Fearday 1, Sehy 1
