The Illinois Orange Krush student section uses large heads to heckle Chicago State's Clarke Rosenberg (35) as he tries for a foul shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Nov. 22, 2013, in Champaign, Ill. The Illinois student spirit group “Orange Krush” had its order for 200 tickets to the men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, canceled, after Iowa discovered the person who made the purchase falsely claimed the tickets were for a Boys and Girls Club.