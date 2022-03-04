One more win.
That’s all it will take for the Teutopolis boys’ basketball team to advance to the State Farm Center in Champaign for the state tournament after the Wooden Shoes knocked off a feisty Mt. Carmel squad in a Class 2A sectional final at Flora Friday night. Teutopolis won 57-45.
Despite the scoreboard reading a 22-point blowout, though, it was far from that, as it took 16 minutes before the Shoes were able to find their groove.
Teutopolis led 11-8 after the first, struggling to score during the opening stages.
Neither team found the bottom of the basket for nearly four minutes before a James Niebrugge layup changed that.
Mt. Carmel then responded with a Gage Kennard 3-pointer with 3:34 to go, before Max Niebrugge answered by swishing a 3-pointer of his own to make it 5-3.
The Golden Aces then scored the next four points – after Teutopolis’ Caleb Siemer picked up his second foul with 2:49 left in the first – after Gavin Smith drew a foul while making a shot and Kennard added a layup to make it 7-5 with 1:18 remaining.
Teutopolis, however, would then close the frame on a 6-1 run after 3-pointers from Brendan Niebrugge and Max Niebrugge that equaled the first quarter total before Joey Ruholl started the second frame with another Shoes’ triple to make it 14-8.
Mt. Carmel would never go away, though, eventually cutting the Teutopolis lead to two points, 14-12, highlighted by a Blayne Sisson thunderous two-handed slam dunk that ignited the Golden Aces’ fanbase in attendance.
Like it was for nearly the entire first half, though, Teutopolis always seemed to take Mt. Carmel’s best punch but never truly got knocked down.
After the dunk, Brendan Niebrugge answered with another 3-pointer to push the margin back to five, 17-12, before the Golden Aces eventually cut the deficit to one point with 2:53 left before halftime.
Long-range shots continued to drop after that, though, as Max Niebrugge knocked down another 3-pointer that made it a two-possession game, 20-16, before both teams traded baskets to end the first half with the Shoes ahead 22-18, and it would only start clicking even more after that.
Once Teutopolis took the floor to start the second half, it felt like a different team.
The Shoes came out of the gates like a missile coming out of a cannon, going on an 11-4 run that spaced the lead out to double-figures, 33-22, with four minutes left.
James Niebrugge started the jolt with back-to-back baskets to start the frame, highlighted by a steal and layup in the quarter’s opening seconds, and then a layup after beating his man from the baseline and finishing easily at the rim.
Then, after a Sisson short jumper, Brendan Niebrugge knocked down another 3-pointer before James Niebrugge hit a layup off of a give-and-go from Siemer that made it 31-20.
Mt. Carmel then added another basket during that stretch before Siemer made a layup that equaled the score after the surge.
Teutopolis went on to outscore the Golden Aces 19-12 in the third, before only allowing five points in the fourth.
SCORING LEADERS
Max Niebrugge led Teutopolis with 15 points, while Brendan Niebrugge had 14, Dylan Pruemer had 10, James Niebrugge had eight, Siemer had four, Ruholl had three, and Mitch Althoff had two.
UP NEXT
Teutopolis advances to a Class 2A super-sectional against Nashville Monday night at the Banterra Center – on the campus of Southern Illinois University – in Carbondale. That game starts at 7:30 p.m.
Due to an early deadline, please check effinghamdailynews.com and pick up Monday’s edition of the Effingham Daily News for a full game story on Teutopolis and Mt. Carmel.
