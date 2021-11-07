Not many 12-year-olds had the summer that Newton native Quincy Fulton had.
A five-foot 11-inch sixth-grader at St. Thomas School, Fulton earned a spot on the Midwest Stripes 12U U.S.A. Baseball team, competing in various states around the region. Fulton said that he played games in Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, Iowa, Florida, Kentucky, and twice in North Carolina, with his parents, Jason and Michelle, there to witness nearly all of the moments.
“I think it was a great experience. They tested a lot of different things, running, jumping, things like that,” said Jason, who is also the head baseball and football coach at Newton High School. “His exit velocity was 90 miles-per-hour off the bat, so that’s impressive for a 12-year-old. He has a lot of ability and there’s probably more in there that’s yet to come out.”
The brightest spot of the entire journey, though, was the end of August, when the Stripes won the 12U National Team Identification Series (NTIS) Champions Cup in Cary, North Carolina.
For some, that win may have ended the summer season altogether, but that was not the case for Quincy.
Unlike most kids his age, Quincy treats baseball differently. It’s a year-round venture for him.
“We try to hit every day when we can,” Quincy said. “We like to hit outside and in the cage sometimes.”
But, it also goes beyond the batting cages and drill work.
Conditioning plays a role, too.
“Athletically, I want to give some credit to Craig Emmerich, who runs the Elite Fitness here in town,” Jason said. “Craig played football for me and he was on the coaching staff for a while, but he worked with him on his athletic ability. His running, jumping, flexibility, things like that. Luckily, Quincy was very receptive to all of that.”
Altogether, there were no days off.
Even while traveling, Quincy still had the opportunity to train and condition in some of the country’s top-tier facilities. Michelle said that some of the places they got introduced to were the same places that Team USA used before heading to Tokyo, Japan, to compete in the Olympics.
For Quincy, though, despite traveling through multiple time zones and playing in all sorts of different stadiums, there is still no place better than Future Field.
Lying on the outskirts of Newton, Future Field is home to two of Quincy’s summer teams — the War Eagles and the Illinois Kings.
“Jesse James built Future Field and it’s on the old golf course here in Jasper County,” Jason said. “Jesse owned that property and he decided a few years ago that he wanted to do something special for his grandkids, so he built this beautiful ball field.”
The field itself isn’t the only thing that aids Quincy, though.
He, along with every other player, receives premier treatment. Michelle said that Quincy’s summer coaches are keen on not overworking their players, while Jason has guidelines for him, too.
Overall, everyone provides caution.
“He’s a strong pitcher, but Quincy, and no other kids on his team, nobody gets over-pitched,” Michelle said. “They’re super careful with that. Super careful with their arms, and everyone this summer was the same way. USA Baseball, by far, was the most stringent about that. The first time he was out there this summer, he pitched on a Wednesday, and because of their pitching regulations, the first time he was able to pitch again was on the championship Sunday.
“Jason is also very careful. He doesn’t let him throw a curveball. We look at it as Quincy loves baseball and if it’s what he loves, this is a marathon, not a sprint. We’re trying to make sure he stays healthy, we do things the right way, he gets plenty of rest, and he also gets to play, but he has plenty of time to be a kid.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.