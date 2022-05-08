Runners were on the corners, two outs, and Newton’s Gage Reynolds was down to his last strike, with his team behind 2-0 to St. Anthony.
Something had to give, and it did on the very next offering, the only mistake that Bulldogs’ hurler Colton Fearday made the entire game up to that point.
Reynolds barrelled the ball to deep left field, nearly hitting a home run, but instead settled for a double that scored Isaac Flowers — who tripled to start the rally — and Mason Mulvey, who drew a walk, to tie the game, 2-2.
The tides shifted, and from that point, nothing kept the Eagles from defeating St. Anthony at Paul Smith Field, which they did in eight innings, 3-2.
Newton scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth after Ben Meinhart singled to start the frame and then scored after Carder Reich hit a dribbler right to the catcher, who overthrew the first baseman, allowing Meinhart to score.
However, it wasn’t only timely hitting that the Eagles received; pitching was equally stellar.
Reich started the game for Newton. He threw 5 1/3 innings allowing five hits, no earned runs, and two walks with six strikeouts. Brandon Einhorn then relieved Reich for 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout, while Max Meinhart closed the game, pitching one inning and allowing two hits and one walk.
Eagles’ head coach Jason Fulton also didn’t hesitate to bring either reliever into challenging spots.
After retiring the only two batters he faced in his initial 2/3 of an inning of relief, Einhorn got the nod for the seventh, but it didn’t come without fans on pins and needles.
Einhorn hit his first batter, Brock Jansen, before retiring the next two batters on a strikeout and a flyout.
Beau Adams then got on base with a base hit that advanced Jansen to third before Fulton intentionally walked St. Anthony starter Colton Fearday to load the bases for Will Hoene — who was 1-for-3 heading to the plate.
Hoene eventually worked a 10-pitch at-bat, fouling off pitch after pitch, before Einhorn finally got him to groundout to the shortstop leading to him pumping his firsts as he jogged off the field.
“He didn’t give in,” Fulton said. “He went full count on him, and I think he fouled off five [pitches] and easily could have thrown a ball four. Give Hoene credit, he had a great battle, and luckily, we got the ground ball to end it, but give Brandon a lot of credit for sticking with it.”
Newton’s pitching wasn’t the only quality pitching, though.
St. Anthony, likewise, had a show on the bump.
Fearday pitched eight innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs, and three walks while fanning 11 batters.
The senior’s performance was one reason head coach Tony Kreke believes there is truly nothing for his team to hang their heads about with the loss, even though his offense brings some question marks with one week remaining in the regular season.
“Nothing to hang your heads about; I thought we competed well. Our offense, we got to find a way to score more runs,” Kreke said. “Our offense is built on being able to move the baseball, and today, we didn’t move the baseball. We didn’t make that team make enough plays, and unfortunately, two runs will not be enough to beat a good team. We’ve got to find a way to scratch and claw; get as many runs on the board as possible. Our job is to score and be relentless on the bases; try to score on an inning, and today we got two in the first, and the next seven were shutout.”
St. Anthony doesn’t play again until the City Series against Effingham, starting Wednesday, at Paul Smith Field, with a 7 p.m. first pitch.
As for Newton, the Eagles will host Edwards County Monday at 4:30 p.m. Newton only has one game on the schedule this week, but Fulton said they are trying to look for other opponents.
Regardless of who the Eagles intend to play, though, Fulton’s message to his team is clear.
“Everything this week, we got to treat as preparation for the regional,” Fulton said. “We want to see the best pitching we can see. We need to get as much infield and outfield work as we can see and work on whatever we need to work on to win that regional. That’s the main focus right now.”
